Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Amazing rental opportunity! Just one block to Ponce City Market's shops & restaurants and two blocks to the Eastside Beltline! Fresh paint. New flooring. Tile kitchen features white cabinets, tile back splash and gas oven/stove. Big bedrooms with ample closet space. Ceiling fans throughout the home. Large family room. Tile bath with tub/shower combo. Stackable washer/dryer hookups in the home. Off street parking! We LOVE doggos. Don't miss out on this home!