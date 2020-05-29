All apartments in Atlanta
471 Connally St SE
471 Connally St SE

471 Connally Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

471 Connally Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Summerhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Intown Location with luxury finishes! This beautiful 3-Story townhome features a covered rocking chair front porch, hardwood floors on the main level, open floor plan, granite counters, luxury appliances, bonus den area, fenced-in back deck/patio area, huge master suite with double vanity and separate jacuzzi bath, laundry on the main sleeping level, walk-out balcony off 2nd bedroom and 3rd floor bonus room features beautiful with skylights! Loads of greenspace around!

Minutes to Grant Park, I-20, 75/85, new Georgia Ave development, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Connally St SE have any available units?
471 Connally St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 Connally St SE have?
Some of 471 Connally St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Connally St SE currently offering any rent specials?
471 Connally St SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Connally St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 471 Connally St SE is pet friendly.
Does 471 Connally St SE offer parking?
No, 471 Connally St SE does not offer parking.
Does 471 Connally St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 Connally St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Connally St SE have a pool?
No, 471 Connally St SE does not have a pool.
Does 471 Connally St SE have accessible units?
No, 471 Connally St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Connally St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Connally St SE has units with dishwashers.
