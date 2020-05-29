471 Connally St SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 dog park dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Intown Location with luxury finishes! This beautiful 3-Story townhome features a covered rocking chair front porch, hardwood floors on the main level, open floor plan, granite counters, luxury appliances, bonus den area, fenced-in back deck/patio area, huge master suite with double vanity and separate jacuzzi bath, laundry on the main sleeping level, walk-out balcony off 2nd bedroom and 3rd floor bonus room features beautiful with skylights! Loads of greenspace around!



Minutes to Grant Park, I-20, 75/85, new Georgia Ave development, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Midtown!