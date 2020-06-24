All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3609 GINNIS RD.#4
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

3609 GINNIS RD.#4

3609 Ginnis Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Ginnis Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Now Available! Popular 3/2.5 Townhome In Cascade Commons - 1100 for one year lease 1000 for 2-year lease Townhouse Has A Popular 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Floor Plan For The Growing Family!

Downstairs, A Formal Dining Room With Custom Blinds Is Just Off The Large Family Room, Anchored By An Electric Fireplace. From This Room, You Also Have Access To The Back Patio Area, Perfect For Family Gatherings or Grilling.

Situated Between These Two Rooms Is An Efficient Kitchen With An Electric Range, Refrigerator And Dishwasher. New Maple Cabinetry Is The Highlight Of This Galley Style Kitchen.

A Half-Bath Is Also Conveniently Located On The Lower Level.

Three Bedrooms And Two Additional Baths Are Located On This Home's Second Story.

Two Secondary Bedrooms Share A Full Hallway Bath While The Master Suite Has Its Own Private Bath.

Also On This Upper Level Are Your Laundry Facilities: A WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED WITH THIS PROPERTY!!

No Pets or Smokers, Please.

For Showing Call Veronica At (404) 205-1663

1100 for one year lease 1000 for a 2-year lease

Directions: From I-285 On The West Side: Take Cascade Rd West-Outside The Perimeter. Go .3 Miles-Turn Right On Fairburn Rd. Go .4 Miles-Turn Left On Ginnis Rd.

(RLNE2096938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

