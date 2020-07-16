All apartments in Atlanta
343 Josephine St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

343 Josephine St

343 Josephine Street · No Longer Available
Location

343 Josephine Street, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Modern bungalow in Candler Park. Vaulted ceilings, 3 working gas fire places, large eat-in kitchen, huge master suite with walk in closet and laundry room. Hardwood floors throughout. Tons of natural light with new screens and solar blinds in all windows. Landscaped garden in front and back with tool shed. Fully fenced for your pups. Doggy door from the kitchen. Second bedroom upstairs is perfect for an office or studio. Lot's of extra storage space. Wrap around front porch. Private off street parking spot. Walk/Bike to Little Five, Inman Park, Candler Park, Freedom Path, Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Josephine St have any available units?
343 Josephine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 343 Josephine St have?
Some of 343 Josephine St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Josephine St currently offering any rent specials?
343 Josephine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Josephine St pet-friendly?
No, 343 Josephine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 343 Josephine St offer parking?
Yes, 343 Josephine St offers parking.
Does 343 Josephine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Josephine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Josephine St have a pool?
No, 343 Josephine St does not have a pool.
Does 343 Josephine St have accessible units?
No, 343 Josephine St does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Josephine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Josephine St has units with dishwashers.
