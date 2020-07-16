343 Josephine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Modern bungalow in Candler Park. Vaulted ceilings, 3 working gas fire places, large eat-in kitchen, huge master suite with walk in closet and laundry room. Hardwood floors throughout. Tons of natural light with new screens and solar blinds in all windows. Landscaped garden in front and back with tool shed. Fully fenced for your pups. Doggy door from the kitchen. Second bedroom upstairs is perfect for an office or studio. Lot's of extra storage space. Wrap around front porch. Private off street parking spot. Walk/Bike to Little Five, Inman Park, Candler Park, Freedom Path, Marta.