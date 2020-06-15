333 Nelson St SW 436

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Amazing top fl unit w/ large private rooftop patio



Enjoy a true Art Loft District experience in this pet friendly neighborhood.



Gorgeous top floor unit with a large private rooftop balcony & a walk-out city view patio on the main floor. Granite counter tops in the kitchen & bathrooms, hardwood floors, 20ft ceilings, built-in microwave oven & floor to ceiling windows makes this open 2 BR loft bright and beautiful.



Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Mercedes BENZ Stadium, State Farm Arena, Centennial Olympic Park and The Georgia Aquarium.



A rooftop swimming pool with fabulous skyline views, the Clubhouse and fully equipped fitness center are just a few of the top notch amenities our building offers. In addition the unit provides two assigned, reserved, parking spaces in the secured attached garage.

