Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

333 Nelson St SW 436

333 Nelson Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

333 Nelson Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Amazing top fl unit w/ large private rooftop patio - Property Id: 184667

Enjoy a true Art Loft District experience in this pet friendly neighborhood.

Gorgeous top floor unit with a large private rooftop balcony & a walk-out city view patio on the main floor. Granite counter tops in the kitchen & bathrooms, hardwood floors, 20ft ceilings, built-in microwave oven & floor to ceiling windows makes this open 2 BR loft bright and beautiful.

Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Mercedes BENZ Stadium, State Farm Arena, Centennial Olympic Park and The Georgia Aquarium.

A rooftop swimming pool with fabulous skyline views, the Clubhouse and fully equipped fitness center are just a few of the top notch amenities our building offers. In addition the unit provides two assigned, reserved, parking spaces in the secured attached garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184667
Property Id 184667

(RLNE5394573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Nelson St SW 436 have any available units?
333 Nelson St SW 436 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Nelson St SW 436 have?
Some of 333 Nelson St SW 436's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Nelson St SW 436 currently offering any rent specials?
333 Nelson St SW 436 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Nelson St SW 436 pet-friendly?
No, 333 Nelson St SW 436 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 333 Nelson St SW 436 offer parking?
Yes, 333 Nelson St SW 436 offers parking.
Does 333 Nelson St SW 436 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Nelson St SW 436 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Nelson St SW 436 have a pool?
Yes, 333 Nelson St SW 436 has a pool.
Does 333 Nelson St SW 436 have accessible units?
No, 333 Nelson St SW 436 does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Nelson St SW 436 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Nelson St SW 436 has units with dishwashers.

