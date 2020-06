Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

EZ SHOW. CHANGE IN AVAILABILITY --- SHORT TERM LEASE --- now until September 30, 2019. Location-Location-Location Buckhead near Memorial Park. Brandon Elementary. Close to Downtown and I-75. Complete new Kitchen. Updated baths. Clean and ready to move in. NOTE: House to be remodeled in the Fall. WITH ADVANCE NOTICE, Owner will need access from time to time AT REASONABLE HOURS to take measurements inside house for remodel planning. May need to take measurements in yard also. Thanks.