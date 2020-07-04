All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2261 Lavista Square NE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

2261 Lavista Square NE

2261 Lavista Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2261 Lavista Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Snazzy Newer End Unit nestled at cul de sac/very private with party deck. Eat in kitchen and formal dining or living room, and Den with Fplc. 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, Mst Suite with walk in closet/Spa Bth with sep Tub and Shower. Wood floors throughout, chef's kitchen overlooking great room with island, Heavy Duty Washer/Dryer included, 2 Car Garage. Amazing amenities including two private pools, outdoor fireplace & grills, fitness center w/Retail Walkability galore at LaVista/Lindberg & Cheshire Bridge location just mins from Emory and Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Lavista Square NE have any available units?
2261 Lavista Square NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 Lavista Square NE have?
Some of 2261 Lavista Square NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Lavista Square NE currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Lavista Square NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Lavista Square NE pet-friendly?
No, 2261 Lavista Square NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2261 Lavista Square NE offer parking?
Yes, 2261 Lavista Square NE offers parking.
Does 2261 Lavista Square NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2261 Lavista Square NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Lavista Square NE have a pool?
Yes, 2261 Lavista Square NE has a pool.
Does 2261 Lavista Square NE have accessible units?
No, 2261 Lavista Square NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Lavista Square NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2261 Lavista Square NE does not have units with dishwashers.

