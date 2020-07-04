2261 Lavista Square NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Snazzy Newer End Unit nestled at cul de sac/very private with party deck. Eat in kitchen and formal dining or living room, and Den with Fplc. 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, Mst Suite with walk in closet/Spa Bth with sep Tub and Shower. Wood floors throughout, chef's kitchen overlooking great room with island, Heavy Duty Washer/Dryer included, 2 Car Garage. Amazing amenities including two private pools, outdoor fireplace & grills, fitness center w/Retail Walkability galore at LaVista/Lindberg & Cheshire Bridge location just mins from Emory and Buckhead.