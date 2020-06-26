All apartments in Atlanta
2093 Lenox Road NE

2093 Lenox Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2093 Lenox Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Appointment is a MUST! Tenant Occupied! Available Aug/1st. Diamond of Woodland Hills!Great Location! Walk to Everything! Mins from 400, 85, Midtown, Buckhead, Virginia Highlands, Emory, & Piedmont Park. Exposed beams, Vaulted ceilings & sky lights in living room. New master suite with double vanity. Family/sun room with wood burning fireplace & a great view of backyard/patio. Just An Amazing House!. Pictures are from previous occupant furnishings. Fenced in Backyard & lots of storage space! Parking on the driveway & on Hampton Way. Won't last long! Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2093 Lenox Road NE have any available units?
2093 Lenox Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2093 Lenox Road NE have?
Some of 2093 Lenox Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2093 Lenox Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2093 Lenox Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2093 Lenox Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2093 Lenox Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2093 Lenox Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2093 Lenox Road NE offers parking.
Does 2093 Lenox Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2093 Lenox Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2093 Lenox Road NE have a pool?
No, 2093 Lenox Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2093 Lenox Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2093 Lenox Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2093 Lenox Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2093 Lenox Road NE has units with dishwashers.
