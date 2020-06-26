2093 Lenox Road NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Appointment is a MUST! Tenant Occupied! Available Aug/1st. Diamond of Woodland Hills!Great Location! Walk to Everything! Mins from 400, 85, Midtown, Buckhead, Virginia Highlands, Emory, & Piedmont Park. Exposed beams, Vaulted ceilings & sky lights in living room. New master suite with double vanity. Family/sun room with wood burning fireplace & a great view of backyard/patio. Just An Amazing House!. Pictures are from previous occupant furnishings. Fenced in Backyard & lots of storage space! Parking on the driveway & on Hampton Way. Won't last long! Move in Ready.