201 5th Street, Unit A

NEW LISTING! Luxury Midtown Private Retreat! - Enjoy the very best in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhood enclaves! Recently remodeled, this 3 BR, 3 BA home includes a galley kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom for extra privacy and comfort. Spacious living room. Third floor terrace adjoining master bedroom, onsite garage parking for 2 cars and keyless access. Located in the heart of Midtown near all of the entertainment, nightlife and attractions this vibrant city has to offer. Step outside and enjoy the rooftop terrace or take a stroll and explore all of the cafs, bars, restaurants, music venues, parks, galleries & boutiques that make this city so unique. Minutes from Piedmont Park, Fox Theatre, Beltline, MB Stadium & more! Furnished or unfurnished.



