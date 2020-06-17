All apartments in Atlanta
201 5th Street, Unit A
201 5th Street, Unit A

201 5th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

201 5th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
media room
NEW LISTING! Luxury Midtown Private Retreat! - Enjoy the very best in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhood enclaves! Recently remodeled, this 3 BR, 3 BA home includes a galley kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom for extra privacy and comfort. Spacious living room. Third floor terrace adjoining master bedroom, onsite garage parking for 2 cars and keyless access. Located in the heart of Midtown near all of the entertainment, nightlife and attractions this vibrant city has to offer. Step outside and enjoy the rooftop terrace or take a stroll and explore all of the cafs, bars, restaurants, music venues, parks, galleries & boutiques that make this city so unique. Minutes from Piedmont Park, Fox Theatre, Beltline, MB Stadium & more! Furnished or unfurnished.

(RLNE5805732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 5th Street, Unit A have any available units?
201 5th Street, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 5th Street, Unit A have?
Some of 201 5th Street, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 5th Street, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
201 5th Street, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 5th Street, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 201 5th Street, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 201 5th Street, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 201 5th Street, Unit A does offer parking.
Does 201 5th Street, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 5th Street, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 5th Street, Unit A have a pool?
No, 201 5th Street, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 201 5th Street, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 201 5th Street, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 201 5th Street, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 5th Street, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
