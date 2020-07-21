1946 Browns Mill Rd #A

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!! 3br/2ba - *****NEW LISTING*** ***MOVE-IN READY *** *** CALL TODAY *** *** NEWLY RENOVATED*****

Charming 3br/2ba home in Atlanta, located minutes away from the Airport as well as the Downtown area. This home is newly renovated throughout! The home offers a very large, open and inviting living room and dining room area that leads to the open and bright kitchen with new appliances and tile flooring. All the bedrooms are a nice size with new ceiling fans and also new blinds. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors and 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This property is also minutes from major highways, and much more. A property like this WONT last long!!! Call now for an IMMEDIATE viewing 678-310-9779. Call TODAY!!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

Send emails of interest to:

Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.

****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

****PLEASE ONLY CALL DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BETWEEN 9-5!!!!****



