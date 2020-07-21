All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1946 Browns Mill Rd #A
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1946 Browns Mill Rd #A

1946 Browns Mill Rd SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1946 Browns Mill Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE for IMMEDIATE Move-in!!! 3br/2ba - *****NEW LISTING*** ***MOVE-IN READY *** *** CALL TODAY *** *** NEWLY RENOVATED*****
Charming 3br/2ba home in Atlanta, located minutes away from the Airport as well as the Downtown area. This home is newly renovated throughout! The home offers a very large, open and inviting living room and dining room area that leads to the open and bright kitchen with new appliances and tile flooring. All the bedrooms are a nice size with new ceiling fans and also new blinds. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors and 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This property is also minutes from major highways, and much more. A property like this WONT last long!!! Call now for an IMMEDIATE viewing 678-310-9779. Call TODAY!!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm and the listing go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****
****PLEASE ONLY CALL DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BETWEEN 9-5!!!!****

(RLNE3338593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A have any available units?
1946 Browns Mill Rd #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A currently offering any rent specials?
1946 Browns Mill Rd #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A is pet friendly.
Does 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A offer parking?
No, 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A does not offer parking.
Does 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A have a pool?
No, 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A does not have a pool.
Does 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A have accessible units?
No, 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1946 Browns Mill Rd #A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus