Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL - MOVE IN ON or BEFORE AUG 1ST and RECEIVE $100 OFF 2ND MONTH'S RENT. Cozy bungalow within walking distance to the Beltline, Stone Mountain Trail, Washington Park and Marta. Only 2 miles from the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME: All occupants 18 & older must apply. Applicants NET monthly income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount. There will be background & credit checks and verification of employment & rental history. Application fee is Non Refundable - $65 per Adult or $100 Married couples. Call the office to obtain Application Guidelines with instructions on how to apply.