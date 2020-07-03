1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 Oakland City
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has a lot to offer. Tons of space.Hug front yard and more. Call Venetta Gipson @ 404-645-1659 or register for self viewing at www.rently.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest have any available units?
1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1392 Bluefield Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)