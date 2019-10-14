All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast
Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:39 AM

1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast · (404) 800-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
East Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Walk through video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j56uEfjEuco

- Large East Atlanta Charmer

- Historic home, Start of record company

- Walking distance to East Atlanta Village Bars and Restaurants.

- Original 1960s Kitchen Step back in time

- Original hardwood floors throughout both levels

- Tiled Sun Room, Kitchen and Baths

- 4 season Sun Room with open views

- Spacious Living Room with Decorative Fireplace

- Separate Dining Room

- Charming Kitchen with Farmhouse-style sink

- Floor to ceiling pantry

4 bedrooms:

- Two on the main level

- Hall bathroom between the bedrooms

- The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs with access to the full size bathroom upstaris

- Unfinished basement contains:

- Washer & dryer for your use

- Plenty of additional storage

- Exterior rear Patio

- Brick Fireplace in rear yard--perfect for outdoor entertaining

- Awesome East Atlanta Village location

- Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are NOT included in the rental price

- Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance

- Renters insurance is required

- This is a NON-SMOKING property

- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (with pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing

- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18

- Apply online at www.atlanda.com

- Security Deposit is $1,900.00 with good credit/rent history

TO QUALIFY:

- Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent

- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)

- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check

- Information deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have any available units?
1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity