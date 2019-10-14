1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Walk through video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j56uEfjEuco



- Large East Atlanta Charmer



- Historic home, Start of record company



- Walking distance to East Atlanta Village Bars and Restaurants.



- Original 1960s Kitchen Step back in time



- Original hardwood floors throughout both levels



- Tiled Sun Room, Kitchen and Baths



- 4 season Sun Room with open views



- Spacious Living Room with Decorative Fireplace



- Separate Dining Room



- Charming Kitchen with Farmhouse-style sink



- Floor to ceiling pantry



4 bedrooms:



- Two on the main level



- Hall bathroom between the bedrooms



- The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs with access to the full size bathroom upstaris



- Unfinished basement contains:



- Washer & dryer for your use



- Plenty of additional storage



- Exterior rear Patio



- Brick Fireplace in rear yard--perfect for outdoor entertaining



- Awesome East Atlanta Village location



- Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are NOT included in the rental price



- Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance



- Renters insurance is required



- This is a NON-SMOKING property



- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (with pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing



- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18



- Apply online at www.atlanda.com



- Security Deposit is $1,900.00 with good credit/rent history



TO QUALIFY:



- Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent



- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)



- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check



- Information deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed

Contact us to schedule a showing.