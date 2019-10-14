1318 Ormewood Avenue Southeast

Amenities
Walk through video >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j56uEfjEuco
- Large East Atlanta Charmer
- Historic home, Start of record company
- Walking distance to East Atlanta Village Bars and Restaurants.
- Original 1960s Kitchen Step back in time
- Original hardwood floors throughout both levels
- Tiled Sun Room, Kitchen and Baths
- 4 season Sun Room with open views
- Spacious Living Room with Decorative Fireplace
- Separate Dining Room
- Charming Kitchen with Farmhouse-style sink
- Floor to ceiling pantry
4 bedrooms:
- Two on the main level
- Hall bathroom between the bedrooms
- The other 2 bedrooms are upstairs with access to the full size bathroom upstaris
- Unfinished basement contains:
- Washer & dryer for your use
- Plenty of additional storage
- Exterior rear Patio
- Brick Fireplace in rear yard--perfect for outdoor entertaining
- Awesome East Atlanta Village location
- Utilities (water/sewer, electricity, gas, and trash) are NOT included in the rental price
- Tenant is responsible for exterior yard maintenance
- Renters insurance is required
- This is a NON-SMOKING property
- Cats and small dogs may be permitted (with pet fee, max. 2 pets) with management approval, prior to lease signing
- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18
- Apply online at www.atlanda.com
- Security Deposit is $1,900.00 with good credit/rent history
TO QUALIFY:
- Household monthly income should be 3+ times monthly rent
- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory actions in the past 5 years)
- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check
- Information deemed Reliable but not Guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.