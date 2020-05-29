1220 Moores Mill Road NW

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Completely renovated spacious ranch home in Morris Brandon Elementary school district on a nearly 1 acre lot featuring oversized rooms, new granite kitchen stainless appliances renovated baths oversized windows looking onto lush green backyard built in cubbies in mudroom coffered ceilings finished daylight basement includes full bedroom and bath. Home is convenient to I-75 only minutes from downtown Atlanta. Home is near Westminster, Pace Academy and Lovett. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.