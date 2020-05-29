All apartments in Atlanta
1220 Moores Mill Road NW
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

1220 Moores Mill Road NW

1220 Moores Mill Road NW · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Moores Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327
Wesley Battle

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated spacious ranch home in Morris Brandon Elementary school district on a nearly 1 acre lot featuring oversized rooms, new granite kitchen stainless appliances renovated baths oversized windows looking onto lush green backyard built in cubbies in mudroom coffered ceilings finished daylight basement includes full bedroom and bath. Home is convenient to I-75 only minutes from downtown Atlanta. Home is near Westminster, Pace Academy and Lovett. Available immediately. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Moores Mill Road NW have any available units?
1220 Moores Mill Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Moores Mill Road NW have?
Some of 1220 Moores Mill Road NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Moores Mill Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Moores Mill Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Moores Mill Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Moores Mill Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1220 Moores Mill Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Moores Mill Road NW offers parking.
Does 1220 Moores Mill Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Moores Mill Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Moores Mill Road NW have a pool?
No, 1220 Moores Mill Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Moores Mill Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1220 Moores Mill Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Moores Mill Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Moores Mill Road NW has units with dishwashers.
