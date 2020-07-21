All apartments in Atlanta
1019 Manigault St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

1019 Manigault St

1019 Manigault Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Manigault Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
This light-filled craftsman bungalow boasts classic charm & modern updates. Features include extra large bedrooms, new master bathroom, new walk- in closet, updated second bathroom, beautiful molding & hardwoods. Spacious corner lot w/rocking chair front porch, off street parking, private fenced yard, covered patio w/new slate flooring & separate fire pit patio make this home great for entertaining! Plenty of storage space. Lawn maintenance & pest control covered by Landlord, all other utilities tenant. 2 year lease preferred. 2 blocks from the BeltLine! Minutes to the highway. Walking distance to Inman Park, Krog Street Market & Madison Yards!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Manigault St have any available units?
1019 Manigault St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Manigault St have?
Some of 1019 Manigault St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Manigault St currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Manigault St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Manigault St pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Manigault St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1019 Manigault St offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Manigault St offers parking.
Does 1019 Manigault St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Manigault St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Manigault St have a pool?
No, 1019 Manigault St does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Manigault St have accessible units?
No, 1019 Manigault St does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Manigault St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Manigault St has units with dishwashers.
