1019 Manigault St

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

This light-filled craftsman bungalow boasts classic charm & modern updates. Features include extra large bedrooms, new master bathroom, new walk- in closet, updated second bathroom, beautiful molding & hardwoods. Spacious corner lot w/rocking chair front porch, off street parking, private fenced yard, covered patio w/new slate flooring & separate fire pit patio make this home great for entertaining! Plenty of storage space. Lawn maintenance & pest control covered by Landlord, all other utilities tenant. 2 year lease preferred. 2 blocks from the BeltLine! Minutes to the highway. Walking distance to Inman Park, Krog Street Market & Madison Yards!