Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

1005 Brandsford St Nw

1005 Brandsford St NW · (770) 866-2360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1005 Brandsford St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in Ready in Altus at The Quarter! A lavish and modern home in Atlanta's most exceptional area. 3+ levels of quality craftsmanship, fine attention to detail, and high end finishes. Open concept main level is perfect for entertaining! Rich hardwoods contrast nicely with the pristine paint and elegant light fixtures. The kitchen boasts stainless steel, an abundance of white cabinetry, and a lovely custom tiled backsplash. A keeping area off the kitchen is surrounded by windows and walks out to a private balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Brandsford St Nw have any available units?
1005 Brandsford St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Brandsford St Nw have?
Some of 1005 Brandsford St Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Brandsford St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Brandsford St Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Brandsford St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Brandsford St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1005 Brandsford St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Brandsford St Nw does offer parking.
Does 1005 Brandsford St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Brandsford St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Brandsford St Nw have a pool?
No, 1005 Brandsford St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Brandsford St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1005 Brandsford St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Brandsford St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Brandsford St Nw has units with dishwashers.
