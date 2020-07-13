All apartments in Athens
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:34 AM

Accent Athens

100 Still Creek Lane · (762) 252-6016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 327 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4101 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1418 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1418 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Accent Athens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
internet access
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living. When you choose our apartments near University of Georgia, you'll enjoy the convenience of being close to campus as well as everything the neighborhood has to offer. As a resident, you will be in close proximity to some of Athens' largest employers, including Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, the CDC, St Mary's Health Care System and Augusta University College of Nursing. Whether you're taking a walk or riding your bike, there are plenty of local favorites to discover. Plus, with the newly opened 39-mile rail-trail your journey through Athens will be beautifully scenic. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $375 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Attached 2 Car Garage w/Some Units. Surface lot. Call office for details!.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Accent Athens have any available units?
Accent Athens has 26 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Accent Athens have?
Some of Accent Athens's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Accent Athens currently offering any rent specials?
Accent Athens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Accent Athens pet-friendly?
Yes, Accent Athens is pet friendly.
Does Accent Athens offer parking?
Yes, Accent Athens offers parking.
Does Accent Athens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Accent Athens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Accent Athens have a pool?
Yes, Accent Athens has a pool.
Does Accent Athens have accessible units?
No, Accent Athens does not have accessible units.
Does Accent Athens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Accent Athens has units with dishwashers.
Does Accent Athens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Accent Athens has units with air conditioning.
