Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage online portal internet access

Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living. When you choose our apartments near University of Georgia, you'll enjoy the convenience of being close to campus as well as everything the neighborhood has to offer. As a resident, you will be in close proximity to some of Athens' largest employers, including Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, the CDC, St Mary's Health Care System and Augusta University College of Nursing. Whether you're taking a walk or riding your bike, there are plenty of local favorites to discover. Plus, with the newly opened 39-mile rail-trail your journey through Athens will be beautifully scenic. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.