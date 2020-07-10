/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Athens, GA with washer-dryer
5 Units Available
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
$
39 Units Available
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
$
6 Units Available
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
23 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
60 Units Available
Normaltown
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
5 Units Available
Oak Bend
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$835
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
Welcome to Serene at Riverwood Apartment Homes, where we combine the delights of rural living with the convenience of easy access to the city.
3 Units Available
North Avenue
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
144 ALICE WALKER Drive
144 Alice Walker Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
GREAT ATHENS LOCATION. ELEGANT TOWNHOME OFFERS FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN INCLUDES DISHWASHER, RANGE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR. LAUNDRY CLOSET UPSTAIRS HAS WASHER & DRYER. TWO GUEST BEDROOMS AND TWO PRIVATE BATHS. PARKING PAID IN BACK FOR TWO CARS.
1 Unit Available
Chicopee - Dudley
340 Old Winterville Rd.
340 Old Winterville Road, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
340 Old Winterville Rd. Available 07/28/20 4 Bedroom House Close to Downtown - NOW $1500! - Available August 1, 2020 for only $1500 per month! Great newer 2-story house only 1.4 miles to downtown and campus! House offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.
1 Unit Available
Oglethorpe
200 Glencrest Drive
200 Glencrest Drive, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1660 sqft
200 Glencrest - Available NOW - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Westside home. Screened-in back porch and fenced backyard. Washer/dryer included.
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.
1 Unit Available
River District
394 Oconee Street #36
394 Oconee Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
394 Oconee Street #36 Available 08/04/20 Steeplechase Condos -HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - Steeplechase condominums are conveniently located in downtown Athens, just a short walk to the UGA Campus.
1 Unit Available
460 Barnett Shoals Road
460 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1184 sqft
Just minutes away from UGA campus, shopping centers and downtown Athens. Nice Townhouse Condo in private and quiet setting overlooking the community pool.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Creek
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Athens. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system available . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Chicopee - Dudley
185 Royal Court
185 Royal Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
888 sqft
A beautiful, newly renovated, 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home! This house about a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens. Each room has its own private bathroom, and closet. Washer & Dryer are included! AVAILABLE 8/26/19! Call now before it's gone!
1 Unit Available
North Avenue
235 Bray Street
235 Bray Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1728 sqft
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Creek
1535 Cedar Shoals Drive - B
1535 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1917 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse! Tile & hardwood floors, kitchen completely remodeled with a dishwasher & ice maker. Washer & dryer included. Large bedrooms with large closets.
1 Unit Available
North Avenue
350 Lake St.
350 Lake Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other.
1 Unit Available
Five Points
2106 S Lumpkin Street
2106 South Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
2106 S Lumpkin Street Available 08/03/20 2106 S Lumpkin St - Available AUGUST 2020 - Adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom house with a great location off Lumpkin. Woodburning Fireplace and Washer/Dryer included. Preleasing for August 2020. (RLNE4575991)
Results within 5 miles of Athens
1 Unit Available
135 Sumner Drive
135 Sumner Ct, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1593 sqft
Available Now! 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths New Condo in Downtown Watkinsville! - Available Now! Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths located in downtown Watkinsville located in Pecan Bluff.
