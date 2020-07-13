/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Athens, GA
$
6 Units Available
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
58 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
$
24 Units Available
Abbey West
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
$
38 Units Available
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
12 Units Available
Kingswood
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
23 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
5 Units Available
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
59 Units Available
Normaltown
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
10 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
4 Units Available
Oak Bend
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
$
6 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
3 Units Available
North Avenue
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
325 Deerpark Drive
325 Deerpark Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1288 sqft
Great Student rental or family home!!! Pet friendly with a $200 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 / mo pet rent.
1 Unit Available
118 Hunters Run Road
118 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields. House features spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space.
1 Unit Available
Chicopee - Dudley
340 Old Winterville Rd.
340 Old Winterville Road, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
340 Old Winterville Rd. Available 07/28/20 4 Bedroom House Close to Downtown - NOW $1500! - Available August 1, 2020 for only $1500 per month! Great newer 2-story house only 1.4 miles to downtown and campus! House offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.
1 Unit Available
Reese Street Historic District
239 N FINLEY
239 North Finley Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
239 N FINLEY Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEXT TO DOWNTOWN ATHENS **Available August** - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE MINUTES FROM UGA, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY WITH PARKING AND LARGE BACKYARD. (RLNE2419444)
1 Unit Available
102 Wakefield Trce
102 Wakefield Trace, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1076 sqft
*Rent is $1,400.00 with lawn care included. Rent will be reduced to $1,300.00 a month without lawn care included. Tenants will be responsible for lawn care or will be charged by management on owner's behalf.
1 Unit Available
Berkley Hills
231 Holmes Dr.
231 Holmes Avenue, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3364 sqft
231 Holmes Dr.
1 Unit Available
North Avenue
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.
1 Unit Available
Rock Springs
494 Baxter Street Unit 43
494 Baxter Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1510 sqft
494 Baxter Street Unit 43 Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - This luxury condo in The Overlook on Baxter St is the best spot in town! Walk to UGA's campus, Sanford Stadium, or take a short drive to downtown Athens, Five Points, and
1 Unit Available
Green - Crestwood
180 McDuffie Drive
180 Mcduffie Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2686 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.
1 Unit Available
Normaltown
210 PINE NEEDLE -
210 Pineneedle Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
210 PINE NEEDLE - Available 08/07/20 Charming home in desirable Medical School area ***FALL PRE-LEASE*** - This 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors offers great location close to downtown Athens and on bus route. Conveniently located near ARMC.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Creek
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Athens. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system available . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
