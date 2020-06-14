Apartment List
GA
athens
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Athens, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Athens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
Abbey West
17 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Oak Bend
53 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Five Points
1 Unit Available
655 E Campus Rd Apt 30
655 East Campus Road, Athens, GA
Studio
$700
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available 06/30/20 Charming Studio/One Bath near downtown Athens. This Studio, 1 bath unit features 416 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
170 Mandy Drive
170 Mandy Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
170 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
137 Berlin Street Unit 115
137 Berlin Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
4 Bedrooms
Ask
137 Berlin Street Unit 115 Available 08/09/20 WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT! LIMITED TIME! - Be the FIRST group to live in this brand new townhome that is walking distance to downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicopee - Dudley
1 Unit Available
540 N Peter St
540 North Peter Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
540 North Peter Street - Property Id: 264852 This 4 bedroom 2 bath house is located in the heart of Athens. It is only a 5 minute drive to UGA campus and a short walk to Trail Creek Park.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
115 Clarke Drive
115 Clarke Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
115 Clarke Drive - Eastside Home Near Vet School Available NOW - Adorable and clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Eastside home. All appliances. Bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout - no carpet. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
239 Ruth Street Unit 13
239 Ruth St, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1500 sqft
239 Ruth Street Unit 13 Available 08/05/20 CRAFTSMAN STYLE 3 BED/3BATH! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in The Verandas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
138 Hunters Run Road
138 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
138 Hunters Run Road Available 08/06/20 LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
180 Mandy Drive
180 Mandy Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
180 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 5 Bedroom House Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Five Points
1 Unit Available
1675 S. Milledge Ave
1675 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2382 sqft
1675 S. Milledge Ave Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Five Points Home - Available August - This gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bath home in the heart of Five Points is a gem! With great natural light and large rooms, this home is perfect for hosting friends.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boulevard
1 Unit Available
255 Boulevard Heights
255 Boulevard Heights, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
255 Boulevard Heights Available 08/01/20 255 Boulevard Heights Athens, GA 30601 - This is a new house located in the historic Boulevard area and is a one-of-a-kind! 255 Boulevard Heights is only a few years old but built to aesthetically fit right

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
178 Dan's Way
178 Dans Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
178 Dan's Way Available 08/04/20 178 Dan's Way - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 - This rental is in excellent, like new shape with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
232 Towns Walk Dr.
232 Towns Walk Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2757 sqft
232 Towns Walk Dr. Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home in Towns Walk - Available August 1, 2020! This beautiful home located in Towns Walk is the perfect place to settle down.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
St. George Place
1 Unit Available
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20
1500 Timothy Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1384 sqft
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 Available 09/22/20 Terraces #20 - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER! - Convenient location on west side of Athens with easy accessibility to Downtown Athens and UGA as well as west side shopping, hospitals, and quick access toward

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
150 Onyx Place
150 Onyx Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1018 sqft
150 Onyx Place Available 08/05/20 Charming Home Available August 2020! - Available August 5, 2020! This is a charming 3BR/2BA home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a established neighborhood on the Eastside of Athens.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
195 Sycamore Dr. #K84
195 Sycamore Drive, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom on Westside!! - Very spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with hardwood floors in the living room. Quiet community off West Broad Street and close to everything! Available immediately.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012
1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
1035 Barnett Shoals Road, Unit 1012 Available 08/07/20 Summit #1012 - End Unit! - PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 - 3 BR, 3 BA corner unit #1012 in The Summit of Athens! Lots of windows! This spacious unit includes hardwood floors in the living and

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicopee - Dudley
1 Unit Available
248 Rear Arch St.
248 Rear Arch Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1392 sqft
248 Rear Arch St. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed/2 Bath Home Close To Downtown Athens - Available August 5, 2020! This 4bd/2ba In-Town home is conveniently located to Downtown Athens and UGA.
City Guide for Athens, GA

Situated in little Limestone County in the Huntsville metropolitan area, “Little Athens” plays host to some of Dixie’s most affordable apartments for rent. You’ve come to the perfect place to quench your apartment huntin’ thirst, because we’re pretty gosh darned sure this nifty apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Athens rental for you …

A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).

Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!

Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Athens, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Athens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

