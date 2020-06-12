Apartment List
/
GA
/
athens
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM

31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Athens, GA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
North Avenue
5 Units Available
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
Abbey West
18 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$891
960 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
North Avenue
2 Units Available
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1056 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Cedar Creek
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
65 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
7 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1241 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Kingswood
11 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
34 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1075 sqft
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Oak Bend
54 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Oak Bend
3 Units Available
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Lone Star Rd 4
225 Lone Star Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 New 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 295747 2019 NEW HOME FOR RENT Amazing New Home. Covered Front Deck. No Carpet. Located in Family Friendly Community With Onsite Manager.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209
269 North Hull Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
759 sqft
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209 Available 08/05/20 Cotton Exchange #209 in Downtown Athens - Preleasing for August 2020 - Cotton Exchange Lofts are nestled above the rich culture and nightlife of Hull and Washington Streets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
2019 S. Lumpkin St.
2019 South Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2019 S. Lumpkin St. Available 08/03/20 2019 S Lumpkin - PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 - Charming 2BR, 1BA duplex located in 5 Points. Walk to nearby restaurants and shopping. On the busline. This won't last long! Preleasing for August 2020.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Cooper Rd
450 Cooper Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
450 Cooper Rd Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom House east Athens location **Available in August** - Very Cute 2 bedroom house laminate flooring laundry hook ups fenced in backyard (RLNE4985491)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Logmont Trace
430 Logmont Trce, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
430 Logmont Trace Available 08/04/20 2 BR Townhouse on Atl Hwy - Located off of Atlanta Hwy in a quiet neighborhood by the Georgia Square Mall. This 2 BR/ 2,5 BA brick townhome is located in the Allen's Landing neighborhood. Single Family.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. George Place
1 Unit Available
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20
1500 Timothy Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1384 sqft
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 Available 09/22/20 Terraces #20 - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER! - Convenient location on west side of Athens with easy accessibility to Downtown Athens and UGA as well as west side shopping, hospitals, and quick access toward

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Venita Drive
450 Venita Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
805 sqft
450 Venita Drive - Available NOW - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit available NOW. All electric. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4388215)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
195 Sycamore Dr. #K84
195 Sycamore Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
828 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom on Westside!! - Very spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with hardwood floors in the living room. Quiet community off West Broad Street and close to everything! Available immediately.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrs Hill
1 Unit Available
210 Appleby Dr. #125
210 Appleby Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
210 Appleby Dr. #125 Available 08/01/20 Appleby Mews #125 - Preleasing for August 2020 - 2 bed, 2 bath located near UGA campus. Preleasing for August 2020. (RLNE3889075)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Normaltown
1 Unit Available
270 Sunset Drive - Downstairs
270 Sunset Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
270 Sunset Drive - Downstairs Available 08/04/20 Normaltown! - Normaltown! 1 mile from campus and MCG! Location location location. Walk to parks, restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boulevard
1 Unit Available
133 Virginia Ave
133 Virginia Avenue, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
133 Virginia Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable 2bedroom in Boulevard neighborhood! **FALL PRE-LEASE** - Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in the beautiful Boulevard neighborhood. Available for August. (RLNE3288189)

June 2020 Athens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Athens Rent Report. Athens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Athens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Athens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Athens Rent Report. Athens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Athens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Athens rent trends were flat over the past month

Athens rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Athens stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $953 for a two-bedroom. Athens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Athens, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Athens rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Athens, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Athens is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Athens' median two-bedroom rent of $953 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Athens.
    • While Athens' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Athens than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Athens.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAthens 3 Bedrooms
    Athens Apartments with BalconyAthens Apartments with GarageAthens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAthens Apartments with Parking
    Athens Apartments with PoolAthens Apartments with Washer-DryerAthens Dog Friendly ApartmentsAthens Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
    Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
    Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North AvenueCedar Creek
    Oak Bend
    Normaltown

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
    Georgia Gwinnett College
    Brenau University