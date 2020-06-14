13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Athens, GA

Apartment List
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Cedar Creek
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
925 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Oak Bend
53 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Abbey West
17 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
225 Lone Star Rd 56
225 Lone Star Drive, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit 56 Available 07/10/20 2019 Home 1 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 295785 2019 NEW HOME FOR RENT Amazing New Home. Covered Front Deck. No Carpet. Located in Family Friendly Community With Onsite Manager. Applications Must Be Picked Up In Person.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicopee - Dudley
1 Unit Available
185 Mulberry St.
185 Mulberry Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
185 Mulberry St. Available 08/07/20 185 Mulberry St. - 1BR House Close to Downtown - Cozy 1BR house located within walking distance of Downtown. Available August! (RLNE5594548)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chicopee - Dudley
1 Unit Available
190 N. Poplar St. Apt. A
190 North Poplar Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
190 N. Poplar St. Apt. A Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment - Whimsically designed renovated historical site.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midtown - Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
174 Talmadge Street #15
174 Talmadge Drive, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
174 Talmadge Street #15 Available 08/07/20 WALK TO UGA AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDOMINIUM CLOSE TO CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. WATER, SEWER, PEST CONTROL AND GARBAGE INCLUDED.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carrs Hill
1 Unit Available
250 Little Street B204
250 Little Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
795 sqft
250 Little Street B204 Available 08/04/20 1 Bedroom Apt at Stadium Village - The Stadium Village condominiums are located in a gated community minutes from downtown Athens and the UGA Campus.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Historic District
1 Unit Available
131 East Broad Street #305
131 East Broad Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
429 sqft
131 East Broad Street #305 Available 08/04/20 1 Bedroom in Downtown Athens - University Tower features 1-3 bedroom apartments located in the heart of Downtown Athens. Walk to UGA Campus! (RLNE1982317)

June 2020 Athens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Athens Rent Report. Athens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Athens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Athens rent trends were flat over the past month

Athens rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Athens stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $953 for a two-bedroom. Athens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Athens, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Athens rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Athens, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Athens is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Athens' median two-bedroom rent of $953 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Athens.
    • While Athens' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Athens than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Athens.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

