89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Athens, GA

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
Abbey West
18 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Oak Bend
54 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
North Avenue
2 Units Available
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
65 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kingswood
11 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
34 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1446 sqft
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
Oak Bend
3 Units Available
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$885
1195 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Creek
1 Unit Available
114 Pembrook Court
114 Pembrook Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1360 sqft
114 Pembrook Court Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM | AVAILABLE AUGUST - This private lot just feels like home. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this great 3BR/2Ba has everything you need.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1060 Hull Rd
1060 Hull Road, Athens, GA
Available 07/10/20 1060 Hull Road - Property Id: 297948 This awesome 4BR/2BA home is for rent. It is only 2 miles to UGA & Downtown Athens. Very close to new Super Kroger and Athens Tech! This home has been remodeled with new paint throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green - Crestwood
1 Unit Available
180 McDuffie Drive
180 Mcduffie Drive, Athens, GA
Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
170 Mandy Drive
170 Mandy Street, Athens, GA
170 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
2505 W Broad St 924
2505 West Broad Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Spacious, Affordable, Convenient Condo Living - Property Id: 285566 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit in a condominium community on the bus line.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
223 Madison Heights
223 Madison Hgts, Athens, GA
223 Madison Heights Available 08/04/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM! CALL TODAY FOR LEASING SPECIALS! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 4TH! 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house located in the desirable Madison Heights neighborhood.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
137 Berlin Street Unit 115
137 Berlin Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
137 Berlin Street Unit 115 Available 08/09/20 WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSIT! LIMITED TIME! - Be the FIRST group to live in this brand new townhome that is walking distance to downtown.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abbey West
1 Unit Available
104 Tamara Court
104 Tamara Court, Athens, GA
4BR 3.5BA TOWNHOME IN PERFECT LOCATION - 4BR/3.5 BA Town home in Tamara Hills is in perfect location... Halfway between downtown/campus, the Mall/shopping/Dining, and close to 316.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 River Chase Dr
350 River Chase Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2256 sqft
Spacious house/fenced in yard/ East Athens - Amazing, split level home in tree lined neighborhood. Perfect backyard that is fenced and has a creek on the back of the property with generous deck.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chicopee - Dudley
1 Unit Available
540 N Peter St
540 North Peter Street, Athens, GA
540 North Peter Street - Property Id: 264852 This 4 bedroom 2 bath house is located in the heart of Athens. It is only a 5 minute drive to UGA campus and a short walk to Trail Creek Park.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
413 O'Conner Blvd
413 O'conner Boulevard, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Brand new townhome in West Athens - Beautiful townhouse in Lantern Walk. This unit is brand new and has a one car garage for covered parking. kitchen is open and very spacious with over sized refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space and large pantry.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Clarke Drive
115 Clarke Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
115 Clarke Drive - Eastside Home Near Vet School Available NOW - Adorable and clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Eastside home. All appliances. Bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout - no carpet. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space throughout.

June 2020 Athens Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Athens Rent Report. Athens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Athens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Athens rent trends were flat over the past month

Athens rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Athens stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $953 for a two-bedroom. Athens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Athens, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Athens rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Athens, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Athens is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Athens' median two-bedroom rent of $953 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Athens.
    • While Athens' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Athens than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Athens.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

