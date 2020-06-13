/
/
baldwin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Baldwin, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Gardens
110 Heritage Garden Dr Suite A, Baldwin, GA
1 Bedroom
$675
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1304 sqft
Welcome to Heritage Gardens Apartments located in picturesque Cornelia, Georgia - the gateway to the North Georgia mountains.
Results within 5 miles of Baldwin
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1424 Payne Norton Road
1424 Payne Norton Road, Habersham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
1424 Payne Norton Road Available 04/03/20 3 bed/ 1 bath ranch - 3 bed, 1 bath ranch with a covered porch. New HVAC system, new carpet. Convenient to Gainesville, Cornelia and Highway 365. 1 acre lot. Metal carport to park under.
Results within 10 miles of Baldwin
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
204 Brightwell Street
204 Brightwell Street, Clarkesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
204 Brightwell Street Available 06/08/20 LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM CLARKESVILLE HOME - AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE - Absolutely precious 1940's Craftsman style bungalow in move-in condition! New paint and carpet throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Baldwin rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Baldwin area include Clemson University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, Athens Technical College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Baldwin from include Alpharetta, Athens, Johns Creek, Duluth, and Lawrenceville.