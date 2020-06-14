Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Athens, GA with garage

Athens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Bend
53 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
64 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
32 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,050
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Onyx Place
150 Onyx Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1018 sqft
150 Onyx Place Available 08/05/20 Charming Home Available August 2020! - Available August 5, 2020! This is a charming 3BR/2BA home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a established neighborhood on the Eastside of Athens.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
399 Richard Way
399 Richard Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1786 sqft
399 Richard Way Available 08/01/20 399 Richard Way - Preleasing for August 2020 - Large 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath, split-level, Eastside home. Huge living room with custom concrete floors and access to the back deck.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 O'Conner Blvd
413 O'conner Boulevard, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Brand new townhome in West Athens - Beautiful townhouse in Lantern Walk. This unit is brand new and has a one car garage for covered parking. kitchen is open and very spacious with over sized refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space and large pantry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Downtown
1 Unit Available
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209
269 North Hull Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
759 sqft
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209 Available 08/05/20 Cotton Exchange #209 in Downtown Athens - Preleasing for August 2020 - Cotton Exchange Lofts are nestled above the rich culture and nightlife of Hull and Washington Streets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
350 Lake St.
350 Lake Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
102 Wakefield Trce
102 Wakefield Trace, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1076 sqft
Adorable 3BR, 2BA one-level cottage in desirable East Athens neighborhood, Villas at Snapfinger.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Woodhurst Drive
105 Woodhurst Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1782 sqft
105 Woodhurst Drive Available 07/31/20 105 Woodhurst Dr - Eastside Home Preleasing for August - This home boasts the largest corner lot in the quiet family-friendly neighborhood of Woodhurst Dr.
Results within 5 miles of Athens

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1191 Calls Creek Drive
1191 Calls Creek Drive, Oconee County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$2,900
3047 sqft
This sprawling, updated Oconee County home includes a Mother-in-Law Suite! In all, this beautiful home offers 7 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1030 Stone Shoals Ct.
1030 Stone, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
1030 Stone Shoals Ct. Available 08/04/20 3 BR, 2 BA House - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. This house offers a large fenced in backyard and a two car garage. (RLNE4854875)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Southland Drive
106 Southland Drive, Watkinsville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441.

1 of 19

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Athens

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
763 Mimosa Way
763 Mimosa Way, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2706 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Three car garage. Fireplace on covered back patio. Open floor plan for living room/kitchen. Formal Dining room with bay window and trey ceiling. Fireplace in living room with coffer ceiling. Granite kitchen countertops.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
430 Raymond Drive
430 Raymond Drive, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1270 sqft
ALL ELECTRIC FOR LOW UTILITY BILLS! Stepless Ranch w/Rocking Chair front porch! Hardwood foyer opens to vaulted Great Room w/chair railing viewing bayed dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
29 cotton Court
29 Cotton Ct, Jefferson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2400 sqft
4 bed/3 bath ranch on a basement with bonus room/5th bedroom. Remodeled kitchen & baths with granite in kitchen, tile in all baths & custom tile master shower. Cul de sac homesite w large backyard and backing up to greenspace.
City Guide for Athens, GA

Situated in little Limestone County in the Huntsville metropolitan area, “Little Athens” plays host to some of Dixie’s most affordable apartments for rent. You’ve come to the perfect place to quench your apartment huntin’ thirst, because we’re pretty gosh darned sure this nifty apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Athens rental for you …

A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).

Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!

Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Athens, GA

Athens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

