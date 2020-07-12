/
/
/
cedar creek
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
86 Apartments for rent in Cedar Creek, Athens, GA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive
1735 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Athens. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and security system available . No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1535 Cedar Shoals Drive - B
1535 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1917 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bath townhouse! Tile & hardwood floors, kitchen completely remodeled with a dishwasher & ice maker. Washer & dryer included. Large bedrooms with large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Creek
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
10 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
325 Deerpark Drive
325 Deerpark Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1288 sqft
Great Student rental or family home!!! Pet friendly with a $200 non-refundable pet fee plus $25 / mo pet rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
176-4 Scandia Cir
176 Scandia Cir, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
176-4 Scandia Cir Available 09/12/20 - (RLNE5856196)
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Cooper Rd
450 Cooper Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
450 Cooper Rd Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom House east Athens location **Available in August** - Very Cute 2 bedroom house laminate flooring laundry hook ups fenced in backyard (RLNE4985491)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Trillium
112 Trillium Lane, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2754 sqft
Beautiful 2 story stately home in quiet Eastside neighborhood **Available NOW** - Available now! Don't miss out on this garden lover's dream! Large, stately home with a park-like yard at the end of a cul-du-sac in quiet neighborhood available now!
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
180 McDuffie Drive
180 Mcduffie Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2686 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
370 Gaines School Road
370 Gaines School Road, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,800
2638 sqft
Commercial retail, office and warehouse space rental with great road frontage located on the east side of Athens. Lots of traffic and lots of space. Several offices, huge warehouse, attic storage, tons of rear parking.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
105 Woodhurst Drive
105 Woodhurst Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1782 sqft
105 Woodhurst Drive Available 07/31/20 105 Woodhurst Dr - Eastside Home Preleasing for August - This home boasts the largest corner lot in the quiet family-friendly neighborhood of Woodhurst Dr.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1690 Barnett Shoals Rd - Apt. 1
1690 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment in Barnett Ridge 2 bedroom/ 2 bath apartment in Barnett Ridge
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
280 Weatherly Woods Drive
280 Weatherly Woods Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1620 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom and 2 bath ranch in Winterville with unfinished basement. Updated lighting and new interior and exterior paint. Large great room and an living room dining room combo as well.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
208 Whisperwood
208 Whisperwood Lane, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2002 sqft
Built in 2002 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with bonus room. Three bedroom, 2 bath with bonus room above garage. Fenced back yard. 2002 Square Feet
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Creek
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
59 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Hunters Run Road
118 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields. House features spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Highland Ave.
450 Highland Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2132 sqft
450 Highland Ave - AVAILABLE NOW! - Great 3/2.5 located in 5 Points. No pets. SINGLE FAMILY ZONED No Pets Allowed (RLNE4650330)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Hope Avenue
120 Hope Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1468 sqft
120 Hope Avenue in 5 Points! - Available NOW - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in 5 Points. Spacious floorpan. Well lit. Private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Off-street parking. Available NOW. ***SINGLE-FAMILY ZONED.*** (RLNE3937458)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Oconee River Circle
203 Oconee River Circle, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
203 Oconee River Circle Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Deluxe Unit at Whitehall Village - Available Early August!!! This townhome has all the amenities of the standard units including wood floors and upgraded kitchens, plus features a HUGE master
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
340 Old Winterville Rd.
340 Old Winterville Road, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
340 Old Winterville Rd. Available 07/28/20 4 Bedroom House Close to Downtown - NOW $1500! - Available August 1, 2020 for only $1500 per month! Great newer 2-story house only 1.4 miles to downtown and campus! House offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
595 Macon Hwy #38
595 Macon Highway, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1609 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
595 Macon Hwy #38 Available 08/03/20 595 W Macon Highway #38 - PRE-LEASE AUGUST 2020 - Spacious unit, vaulted wood ceilings with fireplace in living room. Convenient to the community pool. Easy access to campus and the by-pass.