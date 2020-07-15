/
University of Georgia
34 Apartments For Rent Near University of Georgia
Normaltown
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
North Avenue
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
North Avenue
350 Lake St.
350 Lake Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other.
Chicopee - Dudley
171 Herring St
171 Herring Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1330 sqft
Apartment 3 Available 07/24/20 Charming Three Bed/Three Bath Townhouse in Athens. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1330 square feet of living space with a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave.
Chicopee - Dudley
167 Herring St
167 Herring Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1315 sqft
Apartment Available 07/17/20 Charming Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse less than a mile from UGA. This 2 bedroom, 2.
Baxter
901 Henderson Extension
901 Henderson Ext, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2205 sqft
New Construction, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! Brand new home with an open floor plan, large eat in kitchen, & spacious bedrooms with each room having its own private bathroom.
Rock Springs
494 Baxter Street Unit 43
494 Baxter Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1510 sqft
494 Baxter Street Unit 43 Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - This luxury condo in The Overlook on Baxter St is the best spot in town! Walk to UGA's campus, Sanford Stadium, or take a short drive to downtown Athens, Five Points, and
North Avenue
235 Bray Street
235 Bray Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1728 sqft
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens.
Chicopee - Dudley
130 Pearl Street
130 Pearl Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2768 sqft
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 5 bedroom 6 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens.
Five Points
165 Oxford Court
165 Oxford Court, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park
460 Barnett Shoals Road
460 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1184 sqft
Just minutes away from UGA campus, shopping centers and downtown Athens. Nice Townhouse Condo in private and quiet setting overlooking the community pool.
Chicopee - Dudley
185 Royal Court
185 Royal Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
888 sqft
A beautiful, newly renovated, 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home! This house about a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens. Each room has its own private bathroom, and closet. Washer & Dryer are included! AVAILABLE 8/26/19! Call now before it's gone!
Five Points
119 Jolly Lane
119 Jolly Lane, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park
Five Points
167 Oxford Court
167 Oxford Court, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom unit for lease. CALL CLASSIC TEAM REALTY FOR DETAILS. (706) 353-1055 Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park
North Avenue
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.
Reese Street Historic District
239 N FINLEY
239 North Finley Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
239 N FINLEY Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEXT TO DOWNTOWN ATHENS **Available August** - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE MINUTES FROM UGA, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY WITH PARKING AND LARGE BACKYARD. (RLNE2419444)
Five Points
115 Jolly Lane
115 Jolly Lane, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1473 sqft
Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park
Five Points
125 Jolly Lane
125 Jolly Lane, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
Duplex apartment just off South Lumpkin Street Athens, GA Oxford Park
Normaltown
210 PINE NEEDLE -
210 Pineneedle Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
210 PINE NEEDLE - Available 08/07/20 Charming home in desirable Medical School area ***FALL PRE-LEASE*** - This 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors offers great location close to downtown Athens and on bus route. Conveniently located near ARMC.
Baxter
108 Magnolia Terrace
108 Magnolia Terrace, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
985 sqft
108 Magnolia Terrace - 108 Magnolia Plantation Court Available 07/20/20 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
Carrs Hill
270 China St 1
270 China St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2BR FULLY FURNISHED Apartment InTown Athens - Property Id: 270556 LOOKING FOR SOMETHING IN DOWNTOWN ATHENS? Seeking a tenant with a good rental history and has a reliable income to reside in Athens at this FULLY FURNISHED, TOTALLY RENOVATED
Five Points
2106 S Lumpkin Street
2106 South Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
2106 S Lumpkin Street Available 08/03/20 2106 S Lumpkin St - Available AUGUST 2020 - Adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom house with a great location off Lumpkin. Woodburning Fireplace and Washer/Dryer included. Preleasing for August 2020. (RLNE4575991)