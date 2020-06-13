Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Athens, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
$
Abbey West
18 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oak Bend
53 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
65 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
North Avenue
2 Units Available
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Cedar Creek
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
8 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Oak Bend
2 Units Available
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1060 Hull Rd
1060 Hull Road, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2467 sqft
Available 07/10/20 1060 Hull Road - Property Id: 297948 This awesome 4BR/2BA home is for rent. It is only 2 miles to UGA & Downtown Athens. Very close to new Super Kroger and Athens Tech! This home has been remodeled with new paint throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green - Crestwood
1 Unit Available
180 McDuffie Drive
180 Mcduffie Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2686 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Lone Star Rd 56
225 Lone Star Drive, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit 56 Available 07/10/20 2019 Home 1 Bed / 1 Bath - Property Id: 295785 2019 NEW HOME FOR RENT Amazing New Home. Covered Front Deck. No Carpet. Located in Family Friendly Community With Onsite Manager. Applications Must Be Picked Up In Person.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Lone Star Rd 4
225 Lone Star Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 New 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 295747 2019 NEW HOME FOR RENT Amazing New Home. Covered Front Deck. No Carpet. Located in Family Friendly Community With Onsite Manager.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
170 Mandy Drive
170 Mandy Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
170 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
2505 W Broad St 924
2505 West Broad Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Spacious, Affordable, Convenient Condo Living - Property Id: 285566 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath end-unit in a condominium community on the bus line.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
223 Madison Heights
223 Madison Hgts, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,635
1950 sqft
223 Madison Heights Available 08/04/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM! CALL TODAY FOR LEASING SPECIALS! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 4TH! 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house located in the desirable Madison Heights neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Abbey West
1 Unit Available
104 Tamara Court
104 Tamara Court, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1920 sqft
4BR 3.5BA TOWNHOME IN PERFECT LOCATION - 4BR/3.5 BA Town home in Tamara Hills is in perfect location... Halfway between downtown/campus, the Mall/shopping/Dining, and close to 316.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 River Chase Dr
350 River Chase Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2256 sqft
Spacious house/fenced in yard/ East Athens - Amazing, split level home in tree lined neighborhood. Perfect backyard that is fenced and has a creek on the back of the property with generous deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
239 Ruth Street Unit 13
239 Ruth St, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1500 sqft
239 Ruth Street Unit 13 Available 08/05/20 CRAFTSMAN STYLE 3 BED/3BATH! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in The Verandas.
City Guide for Athens, GA

Situated in little Limestone County in the Huntsville metropolitan area, “Little Athens” plays host to some of Dixie’s most affordable apartments for rent. You’ve come to the perfect place to quench your apartment huntin’ thirst, because we’re pretty gosh darned sure this nifty apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Athens rental for you …

A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).

Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!

Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Athens, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Athens renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

