62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Athens, GA

Situated in little Limestone County in the Huntsville metropolitan area, “Little Athens” plays host to some of Dixie’s most affordable apartments for rent. You’ve come to the perfect place to quench your apartment huntin’ thirst, because we’re pretty gosh darned sure this nifty apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Athens rental for you …

A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).

Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!

Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting! See more