Apartment List
/
GA
/
athens
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Athens, GA

Finding an apartment in Athens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
Abbey West
17 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oak Bend
54 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
65 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1353 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
Cedar Creek
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Oak Bend
3 Units Available
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
Normaltown
68 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,050
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
North Avenue
2 Units Available
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Avenue
5 Units Available
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
239 Ruth Street Unit 13
239 Ruth St, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1500 sqft
239 Ruth Street Unit 13 Available 08/05/20 CRAFTSMAN STYLE 3 BED/3BATH! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in The Verandas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Avenue
1 Unit Available
180 Mandy Drive
180 Mandy Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
180 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 5 Bedroom House Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020! 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Onyx Place
150 Onyx Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1018 sqft
150 Onyx Place Available 08/05/20 Charming Home Available August 2020! - Available August 5, 2020! This is a charming 3BR/2BA home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a established neighborhood on the Eastside of Athens.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Clarke Drive
115 Clarke Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
115 Clarke Drive - Eastside Home Near Vet School Available NOW - Adorable and clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Eastside home. All appliances. Bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout - no carpet. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 Camelot Lane
152 Camelot Lane, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1230 sqft
Lovely 3bd/2ba MOVE-IN READY!!!! Totally Renovated!!!! Athens, GA - *****BRAND NEW LISTING*****AVAILABLE JUNE 6TH*****WON'T LAST LONG******* STOP looking! You have found the home that you have been looking for!!! This home is TOTALLY RENOVATED and

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reese Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
239 N FINLEY
239 North Finley Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
239 N FINLEY Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEXT TO DOWNTOWN ATHENS **Available August** - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE MINUTES FROM UGA, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY WITH PARKING AND LARGE BACKYARD. (RLNE2419444)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Hunters Run Road
138 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
138 Hunters Run Road Available 08/06/20 LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
399 Richard Way
399 Richard Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1786 sqft
399 Richard Way Available 08/01/20 399 Richard Way - Preleasing for August 2020 - Large 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath, split-level, Eastside home. Huge living room with custom concrete floors and access to the back deck.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Creek
1 Unit Available
1585 Cedar Shoals Drive
1585 Cedar Shoals Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1711 sqft
1585 Cedar Shoals Drive Available 08/01/20 1585 Cedar Shoals - Lovely East side home! - PRE-LEASE FOR AUGUST 2020 - These 4 bed 4 bath houses are conveniently located on Cedar Shoals Drive. Perfect roommate set up. Ample parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Normaltown
1 Unit Available
695 King Avenue - Down
695 King Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
695 King Avenue - Down Available 08/04/20 Main Level Unit in Normaltown! - Normaltown!!! 1 mile to UGA. .5 miles to ARMC and MCG. Close to everything. Charming three-bed w/study, two bath downstairs of house located right off of King Avenue.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chicopee - Dudley
1 Unit Available
248 Rear Arch St.
248 Rear Arch Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1392 sqft
248 Rear Arch St. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed/2 Bath Home Close To Downtown Athens - Available August 5, 2020! This 4bd/2ba In-Town home is conveniently located to Downtown Athens and UGA.
City Guide for Athens, GA

Situated in little Limestone County in the Huntsville metropolitan area, “Little Athens” plays host to some of Dixie’s most affordable apartments for rent. You’ve come to the perfect place to quench your apartment huntin’ thirst, because we’re pretty gosh darned sure this nifty apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Athens rental for you …

A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).

Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!

Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Athens, GA

Finding an apartment in Athens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 BedroomsAthens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAthens 3 Bedrooms
Athens Apartments with BalconyAthens Apartments with GarageAthens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAthens Apartments with Parking
Athens Apartments with PoolAthens Apartments with Washer-DryerAthens Dog Friendly ApartmentsAthens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GA
Anderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar Creek
Oak Bend
Normaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University