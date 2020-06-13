62 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Athens, GA
Situated in little Limestone County in the Huntsville metropolitan area, “Little Athens” plays host to some of Dixie’s most affordable apartments for rent. You’ve come to the perfect place to quench your apartment huntin’ thirst, because we’re pretty gosh darned sure this nifty apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Athens rental for you …
A little money goes a long way in Athens, where cheap apartments definitely rule the roost (Four to six hundred bucks, tops, is all it takes to land a quality one or two bedroom apartment or townhouse in Athens). Amenities, meanwhile, tend to be top notch, as many apartment complexes come equipped with in-unit washers/dryers, oversized swimming pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, balconies, patios, garage parking, and magic elves who clean your house while you sleep (okay, perhaps we exaggerate).
Pet-friendly rentals are available in abundance as well (ditto for furnished apartments in Athens), and waiting lists are rare, so feel free to shop the market leisurely before deciding which humble abode is the best fit for you. Just arm yourself with a couple forms of I.D. (sorry, League of Justice cards don’t qualify), proof of income, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to submit a leasing app, and you’ll be kicking back in your Athens dream pad before you know it!
Home to a quaint downtown shopping district, the walker-friendly George S. Houston Historic District, and a wide range of open spaces, parks, museums, historic sites, and eateries, Athens is a city with something to offer. So what are you waiting for, bold apartment scavengers? Start sifting through the listings for a primo crash pad in Athens, and happy hunting! See more
Finding an apartment in Athens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.