normaltown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
89 Apartments for rent in Normaltown, Athens, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
59 Units Available
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 PINE NEEDLE -
210 Pineneedle Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
210 PINE NEEDLE - Available 08/07/20 Charming home in desirable Medical School area ***FALL PRE-LEASE*** - This 2 bedroom home with hardwood floors offers great location close to downtown Athens and on bus route. Conveniently located near ARMC.
Results within 1 mile of Normaltown
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Highland Ave.
450 Highland Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2132 sqft
450 Highland Ave - AVAILABLE NOW! - Great 3/2.5 located in 5 Points. No pets. SINGLE FAMILY ZONED No Pets Allowed (RLNE4650330)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
239 N FINLEY
239 North Finley Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
239 N FINLEY Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEXT TO DOWNTOWN ATHENS **Available August** - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE MINUTES FROM UGA, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY WITH PARKING AND LARGE BACKYARD. (RLNE2419444)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Glencrest Drive
200 Glencrest Drive, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1660 sqft
200 Glencrest - Available NOW - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Westside home. Screened-in back porch and fenced backyard. Washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Magnolia Terrace
108 Magnolia Terrace, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
985 sqft
108 Magnolia Terrace - 108 Magnolia Plantation Court Available 07/20/20 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
346 REESE ST #1
346 Reese St, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
346 REESE ST #1 Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Duplex Downtown Area - Three bedroom, two bath unit close to downtown. Recent upgrades. Water included in rent. (RLNE3256589)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
174 Talmadge Street #15
174 Talmadge Drive, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
174 Talmadge Street #15 Available 08/07/20 WALK TO UGA AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDOMINIUM CLOSE TO CAMPUS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. WATER, SEWER, PEST CONTROL AND GARBAGE INCLUDED.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
50 Prince Pl.
50 Prince Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
2107 sqft
50 Prince Place - Available NOW! - 3 BR, 2 BA large home located near Downtown. Close to everything, Rate is subject to increase in August 2020. Lease through May/June/July 2021 or longer is preferable. Sorry, no pets.
Results within 5 miles of Normaltown
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
39 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
10 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
118 Hunters Run Road
118 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields. House features spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Logmont Trace
430 Logmont Trce, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
430 Logmont Trace Available 08/04/20 2 BR Townhouse on Atl Hwy - Located off of Atlanta Hwy in a quiet neighborhood by the Georgia Square Mall. This 2 BR/ 2,5 BA brick townhome is located in the Allen's Landing neighborhood. Single Family.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 Hope Avenue
120 Hope Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1468 sqft
120 Hope Avenue in 5 Points! - Available NOW - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in 5 Points. Spacious floorpan. Well lit. Private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. Off-street parking. Available NOW. ***SINGLE-FAMILY ZONED.*** (RLNE3937458)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Oconee River Circle
203 Oconee River Circle, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
203 Oconee River Circle Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom Deluxe Unit at Whitehall Village - Available Early August!!! This townhome has all the amenities of the standard units including wood floors and upgraded kitchens, plus features a HUGE master
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
340 Old Winterville Rd.
340 Old Winterville Road, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
340 Old Winterville Rd. Available 07/28/20 4 Bedroom House Close to Downtown - NOW $1500! - Available August 1, 2020 for only $1500 per month! Great newer 2-story house only 1.4 miles to downtown and campus! House offers 4 large bedrooms and 2.