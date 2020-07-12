/
north avenue
87 Apartments for rent in North Avenue, Athens, GA
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.
189 Marlin Street
189 Marlin Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2376 sqft
189 Marlin Street Available 08/07/20 189 Marlin Street - Available August 2020 - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom preleasing for August 2020. Fabulous home for students. This fairly new home backs up to The Retreat and offers plenty of room to spread out.
235 Bray Street
235 Bray Street, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1728 sqft
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens.
350 Lake St.
350 Lake Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1760 sqft
New Construction!! Ready Aug 5, 2020. 3BR/2.5 Bath home with a true master bedroom. Home is located in the Cottages at Hilltop subdivision. It has an open floor plan with kitchen/living/ dining all open to each other.
Results within 1 mile of North Avenue
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
131 East Broad Street #204
131 East Broad Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
887 sqft
131 East Broad Street #204 Available 08/04/20 University Tower 2 BR - University Tower features 1-3 bedroom apartments located in the heart of Downtown Athens. Walk to UGA Campus! (RLNE2681715)
239 N FINLEY
239 North Finley Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
239 N FINLEY Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE NEXT TO DOWNTOWN ATHENS **Available August** - 3 BEDROOM HOUSE MINUTES FROM UGA, RESTAURANTS AND DOWNTOWN ATHENS. PRIVATE DRIVEWAY WITH PARKING AND LARGE BACKYARD. (RLNE2419444)
346 REESE ST #1
346 Reese St, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
346 REESE ST #1 Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom Duplex Downtown Area - Three bedroom, two bath unit close to downtown. Recent upgrades. Water included in rent. (RLNE3256589)
University Tower
131 E Broad St, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
915 sqft
131 East Broad Street #907 Available 08/04/20 2 BR at University Towers - University Tower features 1-3 bedroom apartments located in the heart of Downtown Athens. Walk to UGA Campus! (RLNE2681826)
171 Herring St
171 Herring Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1330 sqft
Apartment 3 Available 07/24/20 Charming Three Bed/Three Bath Townhouse in Athens. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1330 square feet of living space with a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave.
167 Herring St
167 Herring Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1315 sqft
Apartment Available 07/17/20 Charming Two Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Townhouse less than a mile from UGA. This 2 bedroom, 2.
190 N. Poplar St. Apt. A
190 North Poplar Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
190 N. Poplar St. Apt. A Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment - Whimsically designed renovated historical site.
130 Pearl Street
130 Pearl Street, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2768 sqft
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 5 bedroom 6 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens.
144 Trail Creek Street
144 Trail Creek Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1560 sqft
New Construction, Fully Furnished, 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home! All furnishings are brand new! This house is walking distance to Trail Creek Park & less than a mile from UGA/Downtown Athens. Call now before it's gone!
Results within 5 miles of North Avenue
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,253
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
118 Hunters Run Road
118 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020! - 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields. House features spacious bedrooms, a large back deck, and lots of green space.
450 Highland Ave.
450 Highland Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2132 sqft
450 Highland Ave - AVAILABLE NOW! - Great 3/2.5 located in 5 Points. No pets. SINGLE FAMILY ZONED No Pets Allowed (RLNE4650330)