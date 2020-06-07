All apartments in Athens
277 Cherokee Ridge

277 Cherokee Ridge
Location

277 Cherokee Ridge, Athens, GA 30606

Amenities

277 Cherokee Ridge Available 08/01/20 277 Cherokee Ridge - Available August - Now preleasing for August - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home close to everything in Athens. More pictures coming soon! ***SINGLE-FAMILY ZONED***

(RLNE5661794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Cherokee Ridge have any available units?
277 Cherokee Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, GA.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
Is 277 Cherokee Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
277 Cherokee Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Cherokee Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 277 Cherokee Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 277 Cherokee Ridge offer parking?
No, 277 Cherokee Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 277 Cherokee Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Cherokee Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Cherokee Ridge have a pool?
No, 277 Cherokee Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 277 Cherokee Ridge have accessible units?
No, 277 Cherokee Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Cherokee Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Cherokee Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Cherokee Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 Cherokee Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
