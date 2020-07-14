All apartments in Athens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Serene at Woodlake

132 Wood Lake Dr. · (563) 214-0351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SUMMER IS HERE ARE SO ARE THE SAVINGS! --- $300 off your first month's rent! Must move in by 7/20. Applies to new applicants only. 8-12 month lease term required.
Location

132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA 30605
Cedar Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 633 · Avail. Aug 19

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Aug 24

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 231 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serene at Woodlake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
pool
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Serene at Woodlake is located in West Athens, Georgia in a peaceful residential neighborhood surrounded by natural woods, in close proximity to the US-78 Atlanta Highway. Only a few moments away from the community, you will find the cultural hotspots of Downtown Athens and Five Points where you can shop, dine, or play. Located in the Clarke County School District, the property is only close to the University of Georgia Campus and even closer to Georgia Square Mall and Athens Regional Medical Center. Our comfortable 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes feature washer/dryer connections, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, garbage disposals, and private patios/balconies in a park-like setting within a gated community. Serene at Woodlake is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: 50 pounds weight limit. Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Open Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Serene at Woodlake have any available units?
Serene at Woodlake has 6 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Serene at Woodlake have?
Some of Serene at Woodlake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serene at Woodlake currently offering any rent specials?
Serene at Woodlake is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER IS HERE ARE SO ARE THE SAVINGS! --- $300 off your first month's rent! Must move in by 7/20. Applies to new applicants only. 8-12 month lease term required.
Is Serene at Woodlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Serene at Woodlake is pet friendly.
Does Serene at Woodlake offer parking?
Yes, Serene at Woodlake offers parking.
Does Serene at Woodlake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serene at Woodlake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serene at Woodlake have a pool?
Yes, Serene at Woodlake has a pool.
Does Serene at Woodlake have accessible units?
Yes, Serene at Woodlake has accessible units.
Does Serene at Woodlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serene at Woodlake has units with dishwashers.
Does Serene at Woodlake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Serene at Woodlake has units with air conditioning.
