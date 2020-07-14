Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym pool parking bbq/grill courtyard dog park e-payments online portal package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!Serene at Woodlake is located in West Athens, Georgia in a peaceful residential neighborhood surrounded by natural woods, in close proximity to the US-78 Atlanta Highway. Only a few moments away from the community, you will find the cultural hotspots of Downtown Athens and Five Points where you can shop, dine, or play. Located in the Clarke County School District, the property is only close to the University of Georgia Campus and even closer to Georgia Square Mall and Athens Regional Medical Center. Our comfortable 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes feature washer/dryer connections, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, garbage disposals, and private patios/balconies in a park-like setting within a gated community. Serene at Woodlake is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.