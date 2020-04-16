Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

170 Mandy Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM PLUS BONUS ROOM! - PRE-LEASING FOR FALL 2020!



5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in the Mandyville Community. This house is conveniently located not far from downtown and the loop!



The house features wood floors in the common areas, a front porch and rear deck, and a bonus room that can be used as an office or 6th bedroom! All major appliances are included: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and washer & dryer.



Call 706-340-8162 for more information and to schedule a tour!



*Please note - Addition of a 6th roommate requires an additional rent amount per month. Please call 706-340-8162 for more details.



(RLNE5814259)