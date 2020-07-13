Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court parking

Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found at Athens Shopping West and Georgia Square Mall. High Ridge is only 10 minutes away from the University of Georgia and we are close to downtown Athens. Our pet-friendly, newly-renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless-steel appliances, built-in microwaves, granite countertops, breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces (in select homes), wood-style flooring and brushed nickel lighting and fixtures. High Ridge also boasts a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, playground area and lighted tennis court just to name a few of our community amenities.