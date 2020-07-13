All apartments in Athens
Find more places like
High Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, GA
/
High Ridge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

High Ridge

700 Mitchell Bridge Rd · (720) 669-6528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in for $99! Plus $250 Off One Month's Rent! *Restrictions Apply. Please See leasing specialist for more details.
Browse Similar Places
Athens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 044 · Avail. now

$1,141

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Unit 086 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 016 · Avail. now

$1,253

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Unit 020 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Unit 032 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from High Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found at Athens Shopping West and Georgia Square Mall. High Ridge is only 10 minutes away from the University of Georgia and we are close to downtown Athens. Our pet-friendly, newly-renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless-steel appliances, built-in microwaves, granite countertops, breakfast bars, wood-burning fireplaces (in select homes), wood-style flooring and brushed nickel lighting and fixtures. High Ridge also boasts a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, playground area and lighted tennis court just to name a few of our community amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable: $45/month, Trash: $8/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does High Ridge have any available units?
High Ridge has 6 units available starting at $1,141 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does High Ridge have?
Some of High Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is High Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
High Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Move-in for $99! Plus $250 Off One Month's Rent! *Restrictions Apply. Please See leasing specialist for more details.
Is High Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, High Ridge is pet friendly.
Does High Ridge offer parking?
Yes, High Ridge offers parking.
Does High Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, High Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does High Ridge have a pool?
Yes, High Ridge has a pool.
Does High Ridge have accessible units?
No, High Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does High Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, High Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does High Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, High Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr
Athens, GA 30606
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter
Athens, GA 30606
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd
Athens, GA 30601
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq
Athens, GA 30605
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane
Athens, GA 30606
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy
Athens, GA 30606
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St
Athens, GA 30601
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr.
Athens, GA 30605

Similar Pages

Athens 1 BedroomsAthens 2 BedroomsAthens Apartments with ParkingAthens Dog Friendly ApartmentsAthens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GATucker, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GAAnderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAScottdale, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AvenueCedar CreekOak BendNormaltown

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaAthens Technical CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett CollegeBrenau University