Beautiful and spacious home located minutes from downtown Alpharetta, Wills Park and Avalon. This property features separate living, family and dining rooms, newly upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large and private backyard with patio, perfect for entertaining this holiday season. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Come enjoy this lovely neighborhood. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home! Call office to make an appointment.