Wood Bridge Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup carpet microwave range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill dog park hot tub package receiving yoga

Welcome to this CommunityOur 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Alpharetta are surrounded by lush woods, crisply manicured lawns, and abundant flowers. Wood Bridge offers stylish apartment homes designed to answer the needs of today's busy professional. This sought after Park Bridge neighborhood provides distinction and the serene comfort of an established neighborhood while being minutes away from an abundance of dining and entertainment destinations.