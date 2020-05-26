All apartments in Winter Springs
Winter Springs, FL
609 CASA PARK COURT E
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:03 PM

609 CASA PARK COURT E

609 Casa Park E Court · No Longer Available
Location

609 Casa Park E Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Move-In Ready. Completely updated 2bd/ 2.5ba townhouse located in A-rated Seminole county school district. This renovated property features in-door laundry with washer and dryer included, Double Master Suites with adjoining En Suite, tile and laminate floors throughout and a gorgeous new kitchen with granite counter tops. The fenced-in back patio for perfect for privacy.  Walking distance to community pool and Trotwood Park. Trotwood Park offers basketball and tennis courts, soccer fields, fishing pond, playground, splash pads, and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 CASA PARK COURT E have any available units?
609 CASA PARK COURT E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 609 CASA PARK COURT E have?
Some of 609 CASA PARK COURT E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 CASA PARK COURT E currently offering any rent specials?
609 CASA PARK COURT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 CASA PARK COURT E pet-friendly?
No, 609 CASA PARK COURT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 609 CASA PARK COURT E offer parking?
No, 609 CASA PARK COURT E does not offer parking.
Does 609 CASA PARK COURT E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 CASA PARK COURT E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 CASA PARK COURT E have a pool?
Yes, 609 CASA PARK COURT E has a pool.
Does 609 CASA PARK COURT E have accessible units?
No, 609 CASA PARK COURT E does not have accessible units.
Does 609 CASA PARK COURT E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 CASA PARK COURT E has units with dishwashers.
Does 609 CASA PARK COURT E have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 CASA PARK COURT E does not have units with air conditioning.
