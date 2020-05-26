609 CASA PARK COURT E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Move-In Ready. Completely updated 2bd/ 2.5ba townhouse located in A-rated Seminole county school district. This renovated property features in-door laundry with washer and dryer included, Double Master Suites with adjoining En Suite, tile and laminate floors throughout and a gorgeous new kitchen with granite counter tops. The fenced-in back patio for perfect for privacy. Walking distance to community pool and Trotwood Park. Trotwood Park offers basketball and tennis courts, soccer fields, fishing pond, playground, splash pads, and picnic areas.