481 BUCKHORN DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

Beautiful single family home completely New and upgraded . City style Home with a Front yard and rear 2 car garage no back yard to worry about. Four bedrooms Two full bathrooms and Half . All bedrooms on the second floor with a Loft. located in the heart of winter sprigs with walking distant to Winter spring trail. This subdivision feature a club house with a beautiful pool overlooking a fountain pond. close to dog park, High ways, shopping centers and malls. VACANT and ready to move in.