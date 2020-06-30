481 BUCKHORN DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful single family home completely New and upgraded . City style Home with a Front yard and rear 2 car garage no back yard to worry about. Four bedrooms Two full bathrooms and Half . All bedrooms on the second floor with a Loft. located in the heart of winter sprigs with walking distant to Winter spring trail. This subdivision feature a club house with a beautiful pool overlooking a fountain pond. close to dog park, High ways, shopping centers and malls. VACANT and ready to move in.