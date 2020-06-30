All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
481 BUCKHORN DRIVE
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

481 BUCKHORN DRIVE

481 Buckhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

481 Buckhorn Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single family home completely New and upgraded . City style Home with a Front yard and rear 2 car garage no back yard to worry about. Four bedrooms Two full bathrooms and Half . All bedrooms on the second floor with a Loft. located in the heart of winter sprigs with walking distant to Winter spring trail. This subdivision feature a club house with a beautiful pool overlooking a fountain pond. close to dog park, High ways, shopping centers and malls. VACANT and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE have any available units?
481 BUCKHORN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE have?
Some of 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
481 BUCKHORN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 BUCKHORN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College