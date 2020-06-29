435 Boxwood Circle

Amenities
3/2 For Rent in Winter Springs for $1,500/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1252949?source=marketing
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional deposit may also be required based on screening results.
We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!
YEAR BUILT: 1972
PORCH: 2
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER:
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Vinyl
FENCED YARD: Partial
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Winter Springs
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Winter Springs Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Indian Trails Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Winter Springs High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:
(RLNE5503195)