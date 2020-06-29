All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

435 Boxwood Circle

435 Boxwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

435 Boxwood Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
3/2 For Rent in Winter Springs for $1,500/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1252949?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional deposit may also be required based on screening results.

We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!

YEAR BUILT: 1972
PORCH: 2
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER:
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Vinyl
FENCED YARD: Partial

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Winter Springs
CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:
SCHOOLS:
-ELEMENTARY: Winter Springs Elementary
-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Indian Trails Middle
-HIGH SCHOOL: Winter Springs High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES:

(RLNE5503195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Boxwood Circle have any available units?
435 Boxwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 435 Boxwood Circle have?
Some of 435 Boxwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Boxwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
435 Boxwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Boxwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Boxwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 435 Boxwood Circle offer parking?
No, 435 Boxwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 435 Boxwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Boxwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Boxwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 435 Boxwood Circle has a pool.
Does 435 Boxwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 435 Boxwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Boxwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Boxwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Boxwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 435 Boxwood Circle has units with air conditioning.
