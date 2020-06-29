435 Boxwood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

3/2 For Rent in Winter Springs for $1,500/mo - APPLICATION PENDING - To View This Property, Please Click the Following Link:

We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit are required at lease signing. Additional deposit may also be required based on screening results.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT: 1972

PORCH: 2

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER:

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Vinyl

FENCED YARD: Partial



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: City of Winter Springs

CITY SEWER or SEPTIC:

SCHOOLS:

-ELEMENTARY: Winter Springs Elementary

-MIDDLE SCHOOL: Indian Trails Middle

-HIGH SCHOOL: Winter Springs High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES:



