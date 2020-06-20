350 Roberts Family Ln.

Amenities

Beautiful Garage Townhouse - Your change to rent this extravagant 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage townhouse today! This one-of-a-kind home offers over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space located in the Jesup Reserves neighborhood in Winter Springs, Florida. Prepare a family dinner in the spacious kitchen. The kitchen comes with immaculate appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, an island, and modern espresso cabinetry. The open concept dining and living room combo allows for plenty of room for gatherings and entertainment with tons of natural lighting. Additional features include high ceilings with recessed lighting, ample large windows. Relax in the alluring master bedroom with its private bathroom that includes a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Take a dive at the community swimming pool, unwind in the Jacuzzi, or go for a bike ride or walk in the private nature trails nearby. Conveniently located nearby all major roads, highway, shopping centers, restaurants, and Central Winds Park. Call today to schedule your private showing today!



