Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
350 Roberts Family Ln.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

350 Roberts Family Ln.

350 Roberts Family Lane · No Longer Available
Location

350 Roberts Family Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Garage Townhouse - Your change to rent this extravagant 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage townhouse today! This one-of-a-kind home offers over 1,700 sq. ft. of living space located in the Jesup Reserves neighborhood in Winter Springs, Florida. Prepare a family dinner in the spacious kitchen. The kitchen comes with immaculate appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, an island, and modern espresso cabinetry. The open concept dining and living room combo allows for plenty of room for gatherings and entertainment with tons of natural lighting. Additional features include high ceilings with recessed lighting, ample large windows. Relax in the alluring master bedroom with its private bathroom that includes a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Take a dive at the community swimming pool, unwind in the Jacuzzi, or go for a bike ride or walk in the private nature trails nearby. Conveniently located nearby all major roads, highway, shopping centers, restaurants, and Central Winds Park. Call today to schedule your private showing today!

(RLNE5814192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Roberts Family Ln. have any available units?
350 Roberts Family Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 350 Roberts Family Ln. have?
Some of 350 Roberts Family Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Roberts Family Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
350 Roberts Family Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Roberts Family Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 350 Roberts Family Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 350 Roberts Family Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 350 Roberts Family Ln. does offer parking.
Does 350 Roberts Family Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Roberts Family Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Roberts Family Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 350 Roberts Family Ln. has a pool.
Does 350 Roberts Family Ln. have accessible units?
No, 350 Roberts Family Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Roberts Family Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Roberts Family Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Roberts Family Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Roberts Family Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
