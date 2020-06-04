All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

208 Perth Ct #B

208 Perth Ct · No Longer Available
Location

208 Perth Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom town home for rent in Winter Springs! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Tile throughout living areas
Fresh Paint
New Carpet in bedrooms
2 car garage
Zoned for A Rated Winter Springs Schools
Ample Backyard
Patio

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE5162229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Perth Ct #B have any available units?
208 Perth Ct #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 208 Perth Ct #B have?
Some of 208 Perth Ct #B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Perth Ct #B currently offering any rent specials?
208 Perth Ct #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Perth Ct #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Perth Ct #B is pet friendly.
Does 208 Perth Ct #B offer parking?
Yes, 208 Perth Ct #B offers parking.
Does 208 Perth Ct #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Perth Ct #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Perth Ct #B have a pool?
No, 208 Perth Ct #B does not have a pool.
Does 208 Perth Ct #B have accessible units?
No, 208 Perth Ct #B does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Perth Ct #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Perth Ct #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Perth Ct #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Perth Ct #B does not have units with air conditioning.
