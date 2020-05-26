All apartments in Winter Springs
133 Cory Lane
133 Cory Lane

133 Cory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

133 Cory Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
133 Cory Lane Available 02/08/19 FULLY RENOVATED 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Springs, FL - FULLY RENOVATED 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Winter Springs, FL. Fully Renovated and Brand New Appliances. Tile flooring, ceiling fans, blinds, bright and spacious unit. MOVE IN Ready!!!! Close to 419 and 434. Zoned for Layer Elementary School, Indian Trails Middle School and Winter Springs High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 8TH!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3748009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Cory Lane have any available units?
133 Cory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 133 Cory Lane have?
Some of 133 Cory Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Cory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
133 Cory Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Cory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Cory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 133 Cory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 133 Cory Lane does offer parking.
Does 133 Cory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Cory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Cory Lane have a pool?
No, 133 Cory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 133 Cory Lane have accessible units?
No, 133 Cory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Cory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Cory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Cory Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Cory Lane has units with air conditioning.
