133 Cory Lane Available 02/08/19 FULLY RENOVATED 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Springs, FL - FULLY RENOVATED 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Winter Springs, FL. Fully Renovated and Brand New Appliances. Tile flooring, ceiling fans, blinds, bright and spacious unit. MOVE IN Ready!!!! Close to 419 and 434. Zoned for Layer Elementary School, Indian Trails Middle School and Winter Springs High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 8TH!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



