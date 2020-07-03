All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

1315 Silver Moon Lane

1315 Silver Moon Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Silver Moon Ln, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand New Tuskawilla Crossings Home! - This two story three bedroom, two and a half bath home has too many upgrades to mention. Open, spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, backsplash, 42" cabinets and slate appliances. Completely tiled downstairs with wood-look tile. Covered lanai and two car garage. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. Ring doorbell functionality. All appliances included is inclusive of upstairs full size washer and dryer. Tuskawilla Crossings is one of newest communities in historic Winter Springs. The community will feature a swimming pool, playground and recreational area. All bedrooms are upstairs.

Application fee is $60 per adult. Applicant will be able to start a lease in April.

(RLNE5692545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Silver Moon Lane have any available units?
1315 Silver Moon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1315 Silver Moon Lane have?
Some of 1315 Silver Moon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Silver Moon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Silver Moon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Silver Moon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Silver Moon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Silver Moon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Silver Moon Lane offers parking.
Does 1315 Silver Moon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 Silver Moon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Silver Moon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Silver Moon Lane has a pool.
Does 1315 Silver Moon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1315 Silver Moon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Silver Moon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Silver Moon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Silver Moon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Silver Moon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

