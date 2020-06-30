Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

109 Heritage Park St Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 3 BR townhome gated in Winter Springs, Conservation Lot and community pool - Available July 1, to schedule a showing, please email or text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609



You have to see this townhouse to appreciate it.



Heritage park is a gated community convenient to 434, I4, 417 and is one of Winter Springs most desirable neighborhoods zoned for the best Winter Springs schools.



The townhouse includes 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths and sits on a scenic and quiet conservation lot. The master BR is large and features a walk in closet and double vanities in the master bath.



The large family room is open to the kitchen and has high end wood laminate flooring. (the pictures show carpeting the family room but that was before the floors were upgraded).



The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and includes plenty of counter space and cabinets



The layout is great with a kitchen, great room and 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms, 2 baths,and a laundry room upstairs.



The community pool is just a short walk away from the townhouse and is quiet and peaceful



For more information and to schedule a showing, please email or text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609



Rental application fee is $45.00 per adult

There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing



(RLNE2698808)