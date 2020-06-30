All apartments in Winter Springs
109 Heritage Park St.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

109 Heritage Park St

109 Heritage Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 Heritage Park Street, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
109 Heritage Park St Available 07/01/20 Fantastic 3 BR townhome gated in Winter Springs, Conservation Lot and community pool - Available July 1, to schedule a showing, please email or text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609

You have to see this townhouse to appreciate it.

Heritage park is a gated community convenient to 434, I4, 417 and is one of Winter Springs most desirable neighborhoods zoned for the best Winter Springs schools.

The townhouse includes 3 Bedrooms 2.5 baths and sits on a scenic and quiet conservation lot. The master BR is large and features a walk in closet and double vanities in the master bath.

The large family room is open to the kitchen and has high end wood laminate flooring. (the pictures show carpeting the family room but that was before the floors were upgraded).

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and includes plenty of counter space and cabinets

The layout is great with a kitchen, great room and 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms, 2 baths,and a laundry room upstairs.

The community pool is just a short walk away from the townhouse and is quiet and peaceful

For more information and to schedule a showing, please email or text Chris Paul at 321-277-7609

Rental application fee is $45.00 per adult
There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

(RLNE2698808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 109 Heritage Park St have any available units?
109 Heritage Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 109 Heritage Park St have?
Some of 109 Heritage Park St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Heritage Park St currently offering any rent specials?
109 Heritage Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Heritage Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Heritage Park St is pet friendly.
Does 109 Heritage Park St offer parking?
No, 109 Heritage Park St does not offer parking.
Does 109 Heritage Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Heritage Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Heritage Park St have a pool?
Yes, 109 Heritage Park St has a pool.
Does 109 Heritage Park St have accessible units?
No, 109 Heritage Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Heritage Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Heritage Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Heritage Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Heritage Park St does not have units with air conditioning.

