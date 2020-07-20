955 Aragon Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent located in the heart of Winter Park at 955 Aragon Avenue Apt B Winter Park 32789 with all utilities (electric, water, sewer, garbage) and lawn maintenance included for $1350./month (based on single occupancy). Eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances; built-in microwave hood, range, dishwasher, refrigerator, deep double stainless steel sink and tiled back splash. Lots of cabinet and counter space. Tiled floors in eat-in kitchen, bath and hallway. Original hardwood floors refinished in living room and large bedroom. 3 ceiling fans and extra storage in living room. Bedroom includes 2 closets and stackable washer/dryer. Central air/heat. Private deck just outside the kitchen with security lighting. Year lease with security deposit of $1350. Application fee $45/person. Available March 1st. This is a duplex with a front and rear unit. This is the rear unit B that is for rent. Tree lined brick street. Call Barry for appointment at 407 694 5598.

Cats ok with additional deposit and rent adjustment for utilities.