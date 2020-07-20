All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 955 Aragon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
955 Aragon Ave
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:09 AM

955 Aragon Ave

955 Aragon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

955 Aragon Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent located in the heart of Winter Park at 955 Aragon Avenue Apt B Winter Park 32789 with all utilities (electric, water, sewer, garbage) and lawn maintenance included for $1350./month (based on single occupancy). Eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances; built-in microwave hood, range, dishwasher, refrigerator, deep double stainless steel sink and tiled back splash. Lots of cabinet and counter space. Tiled floors in eat-in kitchen, bath and hallway. Original hardwood floors refinished in living room and large bedroom. 3 ceiling fans and extra storage in living room. Bedroom includes 2 closets and stackable washer/dryer. Central air/heat. Private deck just outside the kitchen with security lighting. Year lease with security deposit of $1350. Application fee $45/person. Available March 1st. This is a duplex with a front and rear unit. This is the rear unit B that is for rent. Tree lined brick street. Call Barry for appointment at 407 694 5598.
Cats ok with additional deposit and rent adjustment for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Aragon Ave have any available units?
955 Aragon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 955 Aragon Ave have?
Some of 955 Aragon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 955 Aragon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
955 Aragon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Aragon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 955 Aragon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 955 Aragon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 955 Aragon Ave offers parking.
Does 955 Aragon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 955 Aragon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Aragon Ave have a pool?
No, 955 Aragon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 955 Aragon Ave have accessible units?
No, 955 Aragon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Aragon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 Aragon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach