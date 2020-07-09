All apartments in Winter Park
934 DUPONT AVENUE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

934 DUPONT AVENUE

934 Dupont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

934 Dupont Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful house in sought after Winter Park location has been updated with modern luxury features. Crown molding and tile floors throughout except in the master bedroom which has neutral carpet. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite is huge with 2 walk in closets with built in storage, french doors leading to private screened patio area. The onsuite bathroom has separate toilet room, large walk in shower with dual shower heads including European style hand held shower head, and a double vanity with granite countertops. The guest bathroom has separate shower and tub and has been nicely updated. The kitchen is spacious with large center island. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and updated cabinets make this Kitchen a dream. Sunroom leads to the patio area which is great for entertaining. Plenty of room for an outdoor party by the firepit. Inside laundry room off a good size mudroom. Fence in backyard. 2 car garage. Finding a home with all these features in this great location is rare. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 DUPONT AVENUE have any available units?
934 DUPONT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 DUPONT AVENUE have?
Some of 934 DUPONT AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 DUPONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
934 DUPONT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 DUPONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 934 DUPONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 934 DUPONT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 934 DUPONT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 934 DUPONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 DUPONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 DUPONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 934 DUPONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 934 DUPONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 934 DUPONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 934 DUPONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 DUPONT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
