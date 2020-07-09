934 DUPONT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful house in sought after Winter Park location has been updated with modern luxury features. Crown molding and tile floors throughout except in the master bedroom which has neutral carpet. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite is huge with 2 walk in closets with built in storage, french doors leading to private screened patio area. The onsuite bathroom has separate toilet room, large walk in shower with dual shower heads including European style hand held shower head, and a double vanity with granite countertops. The guest bathroom has separate shower and tub and has been nicely updated. The kitchen is spacious with large center island. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances and updated cabinets make this Kitchen a dream. Sunroom leads to the patio area which is great for entertaining. Plenty of room for an outdoor party by the firepit. Inside laundry room off a good size mudroom. Fence in backyard. 2 car garage. Finding a home with all these features in this great location is rare. Available Now!