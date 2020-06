799 W Canton Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets courtyard

- PENDING- COASTAL INSPIRED DESIGN BY DAVID WEEKLEY HOMES, LOCATED IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF WINTER PARK, ENJOY FINE DINING, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT IN WALKING DISTANCE FROM THIS EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY, THE GREAT ROOM PLAN OPENS TO A GOURMET CHEF'S KITCHEN, WELL APPOINTED WITH JENN-AIR STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS COOKTOP, ALONG WITH SOLID WOOD CABINETS AND CONTRASTING GRAY ISLAND CABINETS, THE SECOND FLOOR WET BAR GREETS YOU JUST BEFORE YOU ENTER YOUR MASTER SUITE FEATURING COURTYARD FACING BALCONY AND BARN DOOR ENTRANCE TO YOUR ON-SUITE WITH GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER, SEPARATE ACRYLIC STAND ALONE TUB, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS WITH AN EXTRA SEPARATE STORAGE SPACE.



