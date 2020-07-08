Amenities

New Construction 3/2.5 home for rent in the heart of Winter Park! - Welcome to 799 English Ct in exclusive Winter Park, Florida



This beautiful new construction home is ready for its very first occupant!



Home boasts:



Laminate wood floors throughout

Fully fenced back yard

Modern kitchen featuring quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances

Double vanity master bathroom

Large windows with allowing for tons of natural light

Spectacular location just a short walking distance from Park Avenue and the Winter Park Village (just two blocks away)



Nearby Winter Park Village offers many restaurant and entertainment options, including:



Publix (often considered as the best in all of Florida)

Movie Theater

Bar Louie

A wide range of chain and local restaurants

Shopping

and much much more!



Do not miss this great opportunity to be the first resident of this great home!



Call today to schedule your private tour of this property.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



