Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

799 English Ct

799 English Court · No Longer Available
Location

799 English Court, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
media room
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction 3/2.5 home for rent in the heart of Winter Park! - Welcome to 799 English Ct in exclusive Winter Park, Florida

This beautiful new construction home is ready for its very first occupant!

Home boasts:

Laminate wood floors throughout
Fully fenced back yard
Modern kitchen featuring quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances
Double vanity master bathroom
Large windows with allowing for tons of natural light
Spectacular location just a short walking distance from Park Avenue and the Winter Park Village (just two blocks away)

Nearby Winter Park Village offers many restaurant and entertainment options, including:

Publix (often considered as the best in all of Florida)
Movie Theater
Bar Louie
A wide range of chain and local restaurants
Shopping
and much much more!

Do not miss this great opportunity to be the first resident of this great home!

Call today to schedule your private tour of this property.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4972403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 English Ct have any available units?
799 English Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 799 English Ct have?
Some of 799 English Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 English Ct currently offering any rent specials?
799 English Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 English Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 799 English Ct is pet friendly.
Does 799 English Ct offer parking?
No, 799 English Ct does not offer parking.
Does 799 English Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 799 English Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 English Ct have a pool?
No, 799 English Ct does not have a pool.
Does 799 English Ct have accessible units?
No, 799 English Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 799 English Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 799 English Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
