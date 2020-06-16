All apartments in Winter Park
731 FRENCH AVENUE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

731 FRENCH AVENUE

731 French Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

731 French Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK - Located on a beautiful treelined brick street and just steps from ROLLINS COLLEGE, this charming 3BR/2BA has over 1476 sq.ft. and maintains it's charm with original features as well as it's many recent contemporary renovations. Enjoy original heart pine floors, volume ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace, tons of windows & gorgeous recent renovations including: NEW KITCHEN w/ MARBLE counters, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances & closet pantry & NEW BATHROOMS. The Master Suite is oversized and has a wonderful 10x10 sitting area. All bedrooms have floor to ceiling closets. A rare find, the inside laundry includes a stackable washer & dryer. Enjoy the enclosed brick front porch day or night with over 217 of air conditioned space. Dedicated detached 1 car garage. Just a short walk to Rollins College, picturesque Lake Virginia, the Farmer's Market, the fantastic restaurants, nightlife & shopping of Park Avenue, Sun Rail/Amtrak Station, Art Galleries and Museums. Just a short drive to the Winter Park Chain of Lakes Public Boat Ramp, Advent Health Winter Park Hospital, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Downtown Orlando, Amway Center, Orlando City Stadium, I-4 and 408. Currently zoned for the brand new Audubon Park K thru 8 school and Winter Park High School. Call MARGARET STEINER today at 407-687-4003 to schedule a private showing. **There is an tenant occupied above garage apartment in the back of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 FRENCH AVENUE have any available units?
731 FRENCH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 FRENCH AVENUE have?
Some of 731 FRENCH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 FRENCH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
731 FRENCH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 FRENCH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 731 FRENCH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 731 FRENCH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 731 FRENCH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 731 FRENCH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 FRENCH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 FRENCH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 731 FRENCH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 731 FRENCH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 731 FRENCH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 731 FRENCH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 FRENCH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
