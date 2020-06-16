731 FRENCH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

DOWNTOWN WINTER PARK - Located on a beautiful treelined brick street and just steps from ROLLINS COLLEGE, this charming 3BR/2BA has over 1476 sq.ft. and maintains it's charm with original features as well as it's many recent contemporary renovations. Enjoy original heart pine floors, volume ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace, tons of windows & gorgeous recent renovations including: NEW KITCHEN w/ MARBLE counters, 42" cabinets, stainless appliances & closet pantry & NEW BATHROOMS. The Master Suite is oversized and has a wonderful 10x10 sitting area. All bedrooms have floor to ceiling closets. A rare find, the inside laundry includes a stackable washer & dryer. Enjoy the enclosed brick front porch day or night with over 217 of air conditioned space. Dedicated detached 1 car garage. Just a short walk to Rollins College, picturesque Lake Virginia, the Farmer's Market, the fantastic restaurants, nightlife & shopping of Park Avenue, Sun Rail/Amtrak Station, Art Galleries and Museums. Just a short drive to the Winter Park Chain of Lakes Public Boat Ramp, Advent Health Winter Park Hospital, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Downtown Orlando, Amway Center, Orlando City Stadium, I-4 and 408. Currently zoned for the brand new Audubon Park K thru 8 school and Winter Park High School. Call MARGARET STEINER today at 407-687-4003 to schedule a private showing. **There is an tenant occupied above garage apartment in the back of the property.